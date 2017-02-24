Trump Promises Border Wall 'Ahead of Schedule,' Massive Increase In Military Budget

U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to begin work on a wall on the Mexican border "way, way, way ahead of schedule" as well as a massive increase in military spending.

In a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside of Washington, Trump said on February 24 that immigration officers and border police were already at work finding criminals, drug dealers, and criminal immigrants and "throwing them the hell out of our country."

Trump was greeted by chants of "USA, USA, USA!" as he addressed the annual CPAC forum.

"We're building the wall," Trump said in his speech. "In fact it's going to start very soon. Way ahead of schedule. It's way, way, way ahead of schedule."

The U.S. president said he was putting in a "massive" budget request for the U.S. military. Referring to the fight against terrorism, he said planning was under way to "obliterate Islamic State from the face of the Earth."

Trump vowed to keep "radical Islamic terrorists...the hell out of our country," again citing the examples of Sweden, Germany, and France as places where immigration has led to crime.

Trump also renewed his harsh critcism of the "fake news" media.

"They are the enemy of the people, because they have no sources. They just make 'em up when there are none," he said.

Trump said his administration is planning bold action to lift restrictions on U.S. energy sources, including shale oil, natural gas, and coal. He also pledged to reduce taxation for America's middle class.

Based on a live broadcast with additional reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP