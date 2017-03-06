Turkish Reports Say Russian Woman Arrested In Connections With Ambassador's Killing

Turkish media reports say a Russian woman has been arrested in connection with the killing of the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, in December.

Media outlets cited unnamed law-enforcement sources on March 6 as saying that the woman, identified only as 33-year-old Yekaterina B, was arrested in Ankara.

The reports did not give a date.

They said she is suspected of having contacted police officer Mevlut Altintas and the Russian Cultural Center in Ankara in November, weeks before Altintas fatally shot Karlov at a photo exhibit there.

During the attack, Altintas shouted "Don't forget Aleppo" and other words that seemed to refer to Russia's involvement in the war in Syria.

He was later killed by police.

Turkish police said earlier that it had arrested four individuals, including a police officer, suspected of involvement in Karlov's killing.

Based on reporting by Hurriyet and Sabah