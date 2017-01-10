U.S. Senators Look To Cement Ukraine-Related Sanctions On Russia

WASHINGTON -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators are pushing new legislation that would cement into U.S. law the sanctions imposed on Russia for its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.



The legislation, set to be introduced on January 10, would make it harder for the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump to lift the sanctions imposed by President Barack Obama following the 2014 annexation.



The sponsors of the measure include 10 Republican and Democratic senators, which gives it more of a chance of passing the Republican-controlled Senate. A similar measure is reportedly being drafted in the House of Representatives.



The bill would also fortify the sanctions Obama announced last month against Russian government officials and entities accused of carrying out a hacking campaign to influence the U.S. presidential election.



The legislation comes one day before Trump's nominee for secretary of state is set to face his first Senate confirmation hearing.

Rex Tillerson has voiced a more conciliatory approach to Russia and expressed doubts about the Ukraine-related sanctions.

The punitive measures hurt Exxon Mobil, the global oil giant where Tillerson previously served as CEO.

