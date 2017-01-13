Kerry Kicks Off Final Foreign Tour As U.S. Secretary Of State

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is in Vietnam for his last foreign trip before the administration of President-elect Donald Trump assumes power on January 20.

Kerry held meetings with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and acting Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on January 13 in Hanoi before traveling on to Ho Chi Minh City for talks with young people.

Kerry will also tour Ca Mau Province in the Mekong Delta, where he served as a U.S. Navy officer during the Vietnam War in 1968-69.

Kerry will stop in Paris and London on his return to the United States and will complete his international duties by attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 18.

Since becoming secretary of state in 2013, Kerry has visited 91 countries, travelling nearly 2.3 million kilometers and spending 588 days on the road, according to the State Department's website.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa