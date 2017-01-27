U.S., Russian Presidents To Speak By Phone

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are expected to speak on the phone on January 28, the TASS news agency has quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The call will be the first between the two since Trump took office on January 20.

Peskov has previously said that he had "no information" about when Putin and Trump might hold their first meeting.

Peskov said earlier this week that the Russian Foreign Ministry was handling contacts with Washington about plans for the presidents' first conversation since Trump took office.

Trump has said he hopes to improve relations with Russia, which are badly strained.

The White House said after Trump was sworn in that defeating "radical Islamic terror groups" will the top U.S. foreign-policy priority, and that the United States will "pursue aggressive joint and coalition military operations when necessary" to achieve that goal.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that U.S. and Russian interests "obviously coincide" and that Moscow is ready to consider concrete proposals from the Trump administration.

"Let me remind you that [Putin] called 18 months ago for the formation of a full-fledged, universal front for fighting terrorism, and this initiative is still on the table," Lavrov said in Budapest on January 23.

