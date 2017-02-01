U.S. Senate Confirms Tillerson As Secretary Of State

The U.S. Senate has confirmed the former CEO of oil giant ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson, as secretary of state, the United States' chief diplomat.

The chamber voted 56-43 on February 1 to confirm Tillerson. Four Democrats joined all 52 Republican in approving him.

Tillerson's nomination by President Donald Trump has been shadowed by Tillerson's work as the head of ExxonMobil, the world's largest oil company by market value.

As CEO, Tillerson oversaw major drilling and exploration around the world, including in Russia.

That worried some Senate Democrats, who charged he would be overly conciliatory to Russia and seek to undo economic sanctions imposed over Moscow's 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian region of Crimea and its active support for separatist militants in eastern Ukraine.

ExxonMobil was working with the Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft on a massive, multibillion-dollar Arctic drilling project when the administration of then-President Barack Obama placed sanctions on Russia in 2014.

ExxonMobil later said the move was expected to end up costing it as much $1 billion.

At his confirmation hearings before a Senate committee last month, Tillerson portrayed Russia as a dangerous and destabilizing global actor that disregards U.S. interests.

But he also said Moscow was not unpredictable and that Washington should improve its understanding of the Kremlin's thinking.

Tillerson's backers say his experience running a huge multinational company that employs nearly 84,000 employees makes him eminently qualified to run the sprawling diplomatic bureaucracy of the State Department.

Trump, for his part, has hailed Tillerson's background in the private sector, saying it makes him a capable negotiator.

Tillerson will take the helm of the State Department just as hundreds of State Department employees have signaled open criticism of the Trump administration, in particular a recent executive order temporarily banning refugees and migrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The ban prompted nearly 1,000 U.S. Foreign Service officers and department employees this week to sign a "dissent memo" -- an official channel within the State Department that diplomats and others can use to express opposition to policies.

The ban has also sparked protests around the United States and the world.

The vote came as pressure increased on Democrats to slow or block Trump's other cabinet nominations, amid concerns over possible ethical conflicts and Trump's policy priorities.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters