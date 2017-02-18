Trump Planning 'Streamlined' Immigration Order

MUNICH, Germany -- U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says President Donald Trump is working on a "more streamlined" version of his controversial executive order on immigration.



Kelly spoke on February 18 at the Munich Security Conference.



Kelly said that the January 27 order, which has been halted by a court challenge, was designed as a "temporary pause" to allow him to "see where our immigration and vetting system has gaps."



The first order barred people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from traveling to the United States for 90 days and suspended all entry by refugees for 120 days, while barring Syrian refugees indefinitely.



It caused anger and confusion as people arriving at U.S. airports were detained and sometimes sent back.



"I would say the president is contemplating releasing a tighter, more streamlined version," Kelly said.



He promised "a short phase-in period to make sure that people on the other end don't get on airplanes. But if they're on an airplane and inbound, they'll be allowed to enter the country."



Kelly indicated the order would affect the same seven countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.



Trump said on February 16 that he would issue a new immigration order by next week.

With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and NPR