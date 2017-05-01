Trump Would Be 'Honored' To Meet North Korea's Kim, If Conditions Right

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he would be "honored" to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "under the right circumstances."



"If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it," Trump told Bloomberg in an interview published on May 1.



"If it's under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that," Trump said in the interview.



"Most political people would never say that, but I'm telling you, under the right circumstances, I would meet with him. We have breaking news," Trump added.



But the White House said conditions weren't right for Trump to meet with Kim, despite Trump's openness to the idea in the future.



White House spokesman Sean Spicer said he didn't see a meeting between the two leaders happening anytime soon.



He said Kim would have to show signs of "good faith."



Tensions have heightened on the Korean Peninsula over Pyongyang's nuclear program and recent missile tests.



The Trump administration has said all options are on the table when it comes to dealing with North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.

Based on reporting by Bloomberg, dpa, AFP, and AP