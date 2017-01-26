White House Said Weighing Pullout From Treaties, Deep Cuts In UN Funding

The New York Times is reporting that the White House has drafted measures ordering deep cuts in U.S. funding for the United Nations and a moratorium on "multilateral" treaties with an eye toward pulling out of some agreements.

The Times said it obtained two draft executive orders, with one calling for termination of funding for any UN agency or other international organization that circumvents sanctions on Iran and North Korea, is controlled by "any state that sponsors terrorism," or gives full membership to the Palestinian Authority or Palestine Liberation Organization.

The draft order then calls for "at least a 40 percent overall decrease" of what remains of U.S. funding for the international bodies, and establishes a committee to determine where the cuts should be made, with the International Criminal Court and development aid singled out as areas for likely reductions, the Times said.

The second draft order to halt and review multilateral treaties excludes those "directly related to national security, extradition, or international trade," according to the Times, but it could potentially apply to such treaties as the Paris climate agreement and conventions on child rights and discrimination against women.

Based on reporting by the New York Times

