Russia Declares RFE/RL 'Undesirable Organization,' Threatening Prosecution For Reporters, Sources
The Russian government has designated Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty an "undesirable organization," according to a registry maintained by the country's Justice Ministry. The label effectively bans RFE/RL from working in Russia and exposes anyone who cooperates with the outlet to potential prosecution. RFE/RL President Stephen Capus said the move shows that Moscow considers independent reporting to be "an existential threat."