Red Cross Says Six Workers Killed In Afghan Attack

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says six of its employees have been killed in an attack in the northern Afghan province of Jowzjan.

The international charity said on February 8 that another two ICRC workers remained unaccounted for.

Provincial police chief Rahmatullah Turkistani said the incident took place 35 kilometers west of the provincial capital, Shibirghan.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Turkistani said militants loyal to the Islamic State (IS) group have a presence in the area.

The Taliban has denied involvement.

