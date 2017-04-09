Russian Detained In Norway After Oslo Bomb Scare

Norwegian authorities say they have detained a young Russian citizen after a "bomb-like" device was found in central Oslo.



Norway's terrorism alert level was raised following the discovery of the device and the arrest of the suspect, the chief of national intelligence agency, Benedicte Bjornland, said on April 9.



"It's not clear whether the 17-year-old young man intended to commit a terrorist attack," Bjornland added.



The teenager arrived in Norway in 2010 with his family, which applied for asylum.



His lawyer, Aase Karine Sigmond, said her client denied any wrongdoing.



Officers cordoned off a large part of Oslo's Gronland area late on April 8, before the bomb squad detonated the suspect device.



Authorities said the "bomb-like" device was capable of causing only limited damage.



The incident came after an April 7 truck attack left four people dead and 15 injured in Stockholm, Sweden.



A 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan is the main suspect in that attack.

