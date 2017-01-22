Trump Defends Women's March Protests After First Joking About Them

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he "recognizes the rights" of the hundreds of thousands of people around the world who protested in support of a "Women's March" in Washington against him.

"Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views," Trump tweeted early on January 22.

The tone of the tweet differed from a sarcastic one he sent a few hours earlier: "Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly."

The tweets were the Trump administration's first comments about the more than 1 million people who are estimated to have demonstrated at marches in Washington and other cities in the United States and around the world on January 21, one day after Trump was inaugurated as the country's 45th president.

The Washington women's rally reportedly attracted more people than were in attendance at the inauguration held at the Capitol building.

Reports that more people had attended the first inauguration of President Barack Obama led to a sharp reaction by White House spokesman Sean Spicer, who insisted that the media had falsely reported crowd numbers and that Trump's inauguration had the largest audience in history "both in person and around the globe."

Meanwhile, senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said on January 22 that Trump will not release his tax returns, breaking a long tradition.

Based on reporting by AP and Twitter

