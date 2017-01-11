Trump: Good Relationship With Russia's Putin Would Be An 'Asset'

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has said he didn't know whether he would have a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he argued that a good relationship would be an "asset."

Trump made the remarks during a news conference at his Manhattan offices on January 11. The news conference was his first since July and likely his last before he formally assumes the presidency on January 20.

Trump's election victory in November has been shadowed by conclusions reached by U.S. intelligence agencies that found Russian government-backed hackers broke into U.S. political party servers and e-mail accounts.

Trump has acknowledged that some hacking has taken place, but he denied it affected the outcome of the vote.

At the news conference, he expressed confidence he would be able to repair badly frayed ties with the Kremlin.

"I don't know if I'm going to get along with Vladimir Putin," Trump said.

"If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability, because we have a horrible relationship with Russia," he said.