White House Aide Flynn Resigns Amid Questions About Talks With Russian Envoy

The White House announced that National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has resigned amid reports he misled top Trump officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Flynn's departure late February 13, less than one month into President Donald Trump's administration, marks an unusually early shakeup for a president's senior team of advisers. Flynn was a loyal Trump supporter throughout Trump's improbable campaign last year, but his ties to Russia caused concern among other senior Trump advisers.

In what may have been a irreversible mistake, Flynn initially told Vice President Mike Pence that he did not discuss sanctions with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak during multiple phone conversations they had in December when former President Barack Obama was preparing a new round of sanctions against Russia for allegedly hacking the presidential election.

Flynn's assurances led Pence to vouch for the former general in a television interview. But weeks later, Flynn conceded in response to published reports that he may have discussed sanctions with Kislyak. Any such discussions may have violated U.S. law prohibiting private citizens from conducting foreign policy.

The White House is naming retired General Keith Kellogg to replace Flynn as acting security adviser.

