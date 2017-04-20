Russian Police Detain 10th Suspect In St. Petersburg Subway Bombing

The head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) says the authorities have determined who ordered a bombing that killed 15 people on a subway train in St. Petersburg on April 3.

FSB chief Aleksandr Bortnikov did not immediately name the suspect, Russian news agencies reported.

Authorities say the bombing, which injured nearly 50 people, was a suicide attack carried out by Akbarjon Jalilov, a 22-year-old ethnic-Uzbek Russian citizen born in Kyrgyzstan.

10th Suspect Arrested

No group has claimed responsibility for the deadliest bombing in Russia since 2013. but police in Moscow have now detained a 10th suspect in connection with the blast.

Investigative Committee officials said that Akram Azimov was arrested on April 19 and that he had a hand grenade in his possession at the time.

Azimov, 29, is a brother of another suspect in the case, Abror Azimov, 26, who was detained on April 17 and ordered held in custody.

Both brothers are Russian citizens of Central Asian origin. The eight other suspects who have been detained are also originally from Central Asia.

Authorities say they suspect Abror Azimov organized the bombing.

