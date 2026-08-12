Under Taliban Rule, Pregnancy Brings Deadly Risks To Afghan Women
Afghanistan has one of the highest rates of maternal mortality in the world, due in large part to poverty, poor infrastructure, and inadequate health care. After five years of Taliban rule, international groups say the risks to mothers and babies are greater than ever. NGOs and foreign funding that once supported the health system have been cut off and women are unable to receive the education necessary to work as doctors and midwives, leaving many without access to the most basic care.