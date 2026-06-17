Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites Follow RFE/RL on Google
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

First Iranian Crude Exports In Two Months Leave Hormuz

First Iranian Crude Exports In Two Months Leave Hormuz First Iranian Crude Exports In Two Months Leave Hormuz
Embed
First Iranian Crude Exports In Two Months Leave Hormuz

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:59 0:00
Direct link

The first shipments of Iranian crude oil in two months have departed the Strait of Hormuz, according to ship-monitoring firm TankerTrackers.com. This comes just days before senior Iranian and US officials are expected to sign a preliminary agreement in Switzerland aimed at ending the war. Using satellite imagery and shipping data, TankerTrackers said it had verified Iran's first crude oil exports since a US naval blockade was imposed two months ago.

XS
SM
MD
LG