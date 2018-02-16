IOC Expels Critic Of Decision To Allow Russians At Olympics

A vocal critic of the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Russian athletes to compete at the games has been expelled from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

British IOC member Adam Pengilly was ordered home late on February 15 after an altercation with a security guard at the IOC hotel.

Pengilly later admitted running through a security checkpoint at the hotel and using coarse language, but denied he pushed the guard in the incident.

An IOC spokesman was asked why Pengilly, a former Olympian, was expelled while other IOC members facing probes are taking part in activities in Pyeongchang.

Spokesman Mark Adams on February 16 said it was because the incident happened during the games and because Pengilly had acknowledged his behavior.

"We had an incident here at the [Olympic] Games with security. We take that very gravely," said Adams.

Pengilly, a vice president of the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation, was one of only two IOC members who didn’t support the decision allowing Russians to compete in Pyeongchang in the wake of a massive doping scandal.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters