No Meat And Forced To Sell Belongings: Iranians Face Deepening Economic Crisis

More than three months into Iran's conflict with the United States and Israel, Iranians inside the country say they are increasingly desperate about meeting basic needs. Some say they're down to one meal a day, meat is rare, and household appliances are sold off to pay utility bills that have tripled. Some Iranians have sent voice messages to RFE/RL's Radio Farda recounting the deepening economic hardship amid a tense cease-fire with the United States and Israel.