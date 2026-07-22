Iran Continues Executions Amid Protest By Death Row Inmates

Iran executed a man it accused of carrying out "operational actions" during nationwide protests at the start of the year as the country's leadership ratchets up its crackdown on dissent, sparking a hunger strike among hundreds of death row inmates.

The Iranian judiciary's official Mizan news agency said ⁠26-year-old law graduate Mehdi Khaneki was executed on July 22 for alleged weapons offenses and actions that "benefited" Israel, the United States, and "hostile groups."

The Paris-based National Council ‌of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the political arm of Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK), disputed the charges, saying Khaneki was hanged because of his membership in the group and participating in protests in the city of Karaj.

The exiled opposition group -- which Iran considers a terrorist organization but was removed from US and EU terrorism lists more than a decade ago -- also said Khaneki had been "severely tortured" by security forces after being detained in February.

Rights groups say Tehran has executed more than 50 people since war broke out with the United States at the end of February as authorities try to keep a lid on any anger building over the conflict. The Hengaw rights group said at 109 people were executed in June alone.

Another part of the crackdown has been the increasing use of a new law introduced following the 12-day war with Israel last year, expanding penalties for alleged espionage.

Some of those charged with spying have been hanged, along with dozens of other political prisoners, in recent weeks.

"These continued executions are yet another sign of the persistent uprising of the Iranian people and their brave youth against religious fascism, as well as the regime's dread of an explosion of public rage," said Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of NCRI.

The scale of the repression, which began with security forces killing thousands of protesters in January, has drawn widespread condemnation, including through a protest by hundreds of death row prisoners at the Ghezel Hesar prison where Khaneki was executed.

The protest spread outside the prison, with over 500 family members demonstrating in solidarity, facing violent crackdowns from security forces, while inmates endure severe health deterioration and communication blackouts.

Iran has become a global leader in executions, according to research from rights groups, rivaled only by China. At least 1,639 people were executed in 2025, a report by Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) and the ECPM (Together Against the Death Penalty) said.

"After all these years and all these executions, what has been achieved? Has poverty been prevented? Has hunger ended?" one prisoner said during the protest inside the prison, a video of which was posted on social media.

"Have you ever thought about our families? About the eyes of children whose fathers are taken away with ropes around their necks? About mothers who place strands of their hair inside their children’s burial shrouds?"