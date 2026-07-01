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More Iranian Women Go Hijab-Free As Dress Code Enforcement Appears To Slacken

More Iranian Women Go Hijab-Free As Dress Code Enforcement Appears To Slacken More Iranian Women Go Hijab-Free As Dress Code Enforcement Appears To Slacken
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More Iranian Women Go Hijab-Free As Dress Code Enforcement Appears To Slacken

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0:00 0:02:23 0:00

Residents of Iranian cities say it's increasingly common for women to go out without a head scarf, a violation that previously would have resulted in harassment or detention. In a year when Iran has been shaken by mass protests and war, it appears there's less focus on enforcing the country's strict dress code. But one rights activist pointed out to RFE/RL's Radio Farda that greater permissiveness does not mean the law itself has changed.

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