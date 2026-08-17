Iran's Parliament Moves On Bill That Could Turn Foreign Contact Into A Crime

Iran’s hard-line-dominated parliament has approved the framework of a bill that criminalizes a range of interactions with "hostile" foreign media and other institutions with ties abroad as authorities look to curb what they consider foreign infiltration of the Islamic republic.

The measure, approved on August 16 by 183 lawmakers in the 290-seat parliament, prohibits interviews, participating in discussions, or other communication with media described as American, Israeli, or funded by the United States or Israel.

The bill would also criminalize sending videos, photographs, audio recordings, or other data to non-Iranian media outlets or people engaged in media activities outside the country.

The creation of an extensive new framework for prosecuting alleged foreign influence comes amid growing scrutiny of journalists and others accused of maintaining contact with organizations considered hostile by Tehran.

Prison Terms For Violations

Finland-based political analyst Kambiz Ghafouri told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the move -- violations would carry a prison sentence ranging from six months to two years -- could "turn Iran into North Korea."

“Infiltration doesn’t happen in society, but in the power structure.... Instead of looking at the security apparatus, they go after journalists,” Ghafouri said.

He added that if the authorities were looking for actual security gaps, “they would have to hold themselves accountable.”

Sentenced To 15 Years For Photography In Iran: The Images Of Iranian Yalda Moaiery 1/9 A man looks out of a damaged building in Tehran during the US-Israeli war with Iran.



This picture is the work of Iranian photojournalist Yalda Moaiery who learned she had been sentenced to 15 years in prison on August 8 for her work. Prominent Iranian photojournalist Yalda Moaiery has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term for her work covering the US-Israeli war with Iran. Here are some of the images she captured of the conflict before the shock sentence was announced.







2/9 Yalda Moaiery



The photojournalist was accused by Tehran of providing photographs to organizations linked to the United States and Israel, as well as giving interviews to ​media outlets deemed hostile to Iran. Prominent Iranian photojournalist Yalda Moaiery has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term for her work covering the US-Israeli war with Iran. Here are some of the images she captured of the conflict before the shock sentence was announced.







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Following Israel’s An image of the late Iranian supreme leaders Ruhollah Khomeini (right) and Ali Khamenei seen in Tehran after a strike during the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.Following Israel’s surprise offensive on Iran in June 2025, Tehran passed a law that increased penalties for cooperation with Israel, the United States, and other states it deems hostile. Prominent Iranian photojournalist Yalda Moaiery has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term for her work covering the US-Israeli war with Iran. Here are some of the images she captured of the conflict before the shock sentence was announced.







4/9 Casualties seen on the street following a strike on Tehran in early 2026.



Moaiery told Reuters that members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps raided her ​home and seized her camera after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in early 2026. Prominent Iranian photojournalist Yalda Moaiery has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term for her work covering the US-Israeli war with Iran. Here are some of the images she captured of the conflict before the shock sentence was announced.







5/9 Rescue workers standing at the site of a strike carried out during the US-Israel war with Iran.



Moaiery has previously been imprisoned for her work, including in 2022 when she spent three months in jail after photographing the “Women, Life, Freedom” protests that rocked Iran after the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman detained for allegedly violating Iran’s Islamic dress code. Prominent Iranian photojournalist Yalda Moaiery has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term for her work covering the US-Israeli war with Iran. Here are some of the images she captured of the conflict before the shock sentence was announced.







6/9 A man reacting at the site of a strike during the US-Israeli war with Iran.



Prominent Iranian photojournalist Yalda Moaiery has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term for her work covering the US-Israeli war with Iran. Here are some of the images she captured of the conflict before the shock sentence was announced.







7/9 An Iranian flag in Tehran stained with blood after a strike during the war this year





Moaiery has been sentenced in absentia. Her whereabouts are not currently known. Prominent Iranian photojournalist Yalda Moaiery has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term for her work covering the US-Israeli war with Iran. Here are some of the images she captured of the conflict before the shock sentence was announced.







8/9 A rescuer resting at the site of a strike carried out during the US-Israel war with Iran.



Moaiery told Reuters that she will continue her work for as long as she can.

Prominent Iranian photojournalist Yalda Moaiery has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term for her work covering the US-Israeli war with Iran. Here are some of the images she captured of the conflict before the shock sentence was announced.







9/9 A wounded woman seen after a strike on Tehran.



“I don't have anything to ​lose." Moaiery said. "The regime took everything from me and the only thing that I still have is my truth and honesty as an observer." Prominent Iranian photojournalist Yalda Moaiery has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term for her work covering the US-Israeli war with Iran. Here are some of the images she captured of the conflict before the shock sentence was announced.







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The sweeping scope of the legislation extends deep into cultural and academic life.

Contact with other foreign media would require prior notification of the Intelligence Ministry through a government system, effectively requiring Iranians to inform the authorities before giving an interview.

The legislation names the Intelligence Ministry and the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as the entities responsible for investigating alleged violations.

Additional measures approved by parliament impose a lifetime ban on producing or directing films, documentaries, theater, music, or books that promote "anti-Islamic culture" or present a negative portrayal of the country.

The bill also targets educational and research activities, mandating five to 10 years in prison for organizers of courses or workshops deemed “incompatible with Iranian culture,” with attendees facing up to two years behind bars.

Furthermore, any unauthorized academic collaboration with foreign universities or research institutes without Intelligence Ministry approval will carry prison sentences ranging from six months to two years.

“Even science has to pass through security censors,” Ghafouri said, accusing the authorities of trying to isolate Iranians and “lock their lips.”

The bill would need to be approved by the constitutional watchdog, the Guardians Council, to become law.

Iran already imposes sweeping restrictions on independent journalism and access to information. It has also waged a deadly campaign using what rights groups say are almost always fabricated or trumped up charges of "spying" to execute anyone seen as questioning the authorities.

Iran Human Rights says it has verified at least 472 executions so far this year, prompting UN human rights chief Kurt Volker to accuse authorities of using capital punishment "to instill fear among the population and suppress dissent."

Reporters Without Borders ranks the country 177th out of 180 in its 2026 World Press Freedom Index, citing arrests, surveillance, harassment, censorship, and heavy prison sentences targeting journalists.