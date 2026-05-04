'Forced Confessions': Iranian Prisoners Speak Amid Wave Of Executions
Iran announced the hanging of three more men on May 4 as a wave of executions continued amid the backdrop of Tehran's war with the United States and Israel. Before being hanged on the weekend, another two members of Iran's Kurdish minority issued audio statements from prison. One human rights activist told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that there are concerns the rate of executions will increase as Iranian authorities attempt to instill fear in the population.