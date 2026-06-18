74 Lashes For A Song: Iranian Female Artist Sentenced For Virtual Concert

Iranian authorities have sentenced singer Parastoo Ahmadi to a punishment of 74 lashes for performing in a YouTube video that has racked up 2.9 million views over the last two years. Ahmadi sang the well-known patriotic song From The Blood Of The Youth to an empty theater space in 2024 with the help of eight musicians and crew. They have also been sentenced to flogging, a travel ban, and a prohibition on any "artistic activities" for the next two years. Ahmadi was accused of "offending public decency" after she performed without a hijab, the head covering mandated by Iranian morality police.