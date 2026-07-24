Iranian Sisters, Aged 20, Tried In High-Profile Case Tied To January Protests

Sixteen people are facing charges connected to protests in the Iranian city of Isfahan in January, during which a colonel in Iran's Revolutionary Guard was killed. Rights defenders are raising concerns about the legitimacy of the case, including the charges against two young twin sisters, 20-year-old Taraneh and Romina Rahimi. Sources in Iran told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that authorities used torture to extract confessions from the defendants, and there are concerns that they might face the death penalty.