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Iranian Sisters, Aged 20, Tried In High-Profile Case Tied To January Protests

Iranian Sisters, Aged 20, Tried In High-Profile Case Tied To January Protests Iranian Sisters, Aged 20, Tried In High-Profile Case Tied To January Protests
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Iranian Sisters, Aged 20, Tried In High-Profile Case Tied To January Protests

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Sixteen people are facing charges connected to protests in the Iranian city of Isfahan in January, during which a colonel in Iran's Revolutionary Guard was killed. Rights defenders are raising concerns about the legitimacy of the case, including the charges against two young twin sisters, 20-year-old Taraneh and Romina Rahimi. Sources in Iran told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that authorities used torture to extract confessions from the defendants, and there are concerns that they might face the death penalty.

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