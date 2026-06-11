Middle East Tensions Escalate As US, Iran Exchange Strikes For Second Day
The United States and Iran have traded strikes for a second consecutive day as tensions escalate in the Middle East. US Central Command released video late on June 10 of new strikes targeting Iranian military sites. Iran responded by attacking US allies in the Persian Gulf region. Several homes were damaged in Bahrain after debris fell from intercepted Iranian drones. Despite the escalation, both sides said talks to reach a peace deal are still continuing.