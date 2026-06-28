Putin Acknowledges 'Certain Shortages' Of Energy Amid Ukrainian Attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged what outside experts, many regional officials, and everyday citizens have already noticed: Russia is facing energy shortages, causing major problems for citizens and industries.

"You are well aware that ‌problems for drivers and for businesses persist," Putin said on June 28. "Unfortunately, there are still lines at gas stations."

"We have to reduce to a minimum the impact of terrorist attacks on our civilian targets and infrastructure," apparently referring to Ukrainian drone strikes deep inside Russian territory against crucial energy infrastructure.

The Ukrainian drone strikes have targeted oil terminals, refineries, and pipelines. At least 17 regions have imposed mandatory restrictions on gasoline and diesel sales, and dozens of others reporting shortages or restrictions by private fuel companies.

Putin made his latest remarks at a meeting of senior officials of the ruling United Russia party -- Putin's instrument of power across the country -- and made similar comments in an interview published shortly thereafter by the Kremlin, even as he attempted to downplay the severity of the crisis.

In the interview -- set to be broadcast later on state TV -- Putin said: "As for strikes against critical infrastructure in general, and energy infrastructure in particular, of course these attacks on our infrastructure facilities create problems, that's obvious."

"Right now, we're observing a certain shortage, but it's not critical," he added.

Videos posted online have depicted angry drivers lining up at gasoline stations, often engaging in heated arguments with other drivers.

Help For Farmers

Putin called for measures to ensure supplies for the farming sector, and authorities were considering a ban on diesel exports in the normally energy rich country.

"The need to introduce a complete ban on the export of diesel fuel is being considered," ‌he told the meeting

Putin said the country was now utilizing gasoline reserves, and he vowed that July production levels should be above those recorded in June.

New Images Show Impact Of Ukraine 'Middle Strike' Drone Campaign 1/8 This charred truck is one of several destroyed vehicles that were photographed on June 19 along a highway running from Russia into Russian-held territory in Ukraine. Recent photos from a key Russian logistics route highlight the growing impact of Ukraine's efforts to stifle Russian operations.







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The R150 has An overturned trailer that was hit by a drone on what Russia calls the R150 highway.The R150 has been called Russia's "main logistics artery" for the invading military in southern Ukraine and forms part of the Kremlin's "land bridge" to Russian-occupied Crimea. Recent photos from a key Russian logistics route highlight the growing impact of Ukraine's efforts to stifle Russian operations.







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In early June, local authorities



A burned-out vehicle with a blast hole visible (top left) sits alongside the highway in the Donetsk region.In early June, local authorities announced restrictions on passenger traffic along the R150 highway, including a ban on transporting children. Recent photos from a key Russian logistics route highlight the growing impact of Ukraine's efforts to stifle Russian operations.







4/8 A destroyed truck along the highway through Russian-held Donetsk on June 19.



In recent weeks Ukraine has focused on what it calls a "middle strike" campaign that targets Russian logistics up to 200 kilometers from the front lines.









Recent photos from a key Russian logistics route highlight the growing impact of Ukraine's efforts to stifle Russian operations.







5/8 A road sign on the R150 highway on June 19.



Supply vehicles far from the front lines generally carry larger cargoes than near the front and move without military armor, making them relatively easy targets for drone operators able to reach deep into Russian-held territory. Recent photos from a key Russian logistics route highlight the growing impact of Ukraine's efforts to stifle Russian operations.







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Some cargo traversing the R150 is intended for the supply-starved Crimean Peninsula, which Russia forcibly annexed in 2014 and where civilians are now A destroyed trailer along the R150.Some cargo traversing the R150 is intended for the supply-starved Crimean Peninsula, which Russia forcibly annexed in 2014 and where civilians are now banned from purchasing fuel . Shortages are likely to be exacerbated by a strike on oil storage facilities that came overnight on June 20-21. Recent photos from a key Russian logistics route highlight the growing impact of Ukraine's efforts to stifle Russian operations.







7/8 A satellite image shows a blaze at an oil depot on the Crimean Peninsula on June 21.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an attack on the oil facility, around 1 kilometer from the western end of the Crimea Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, as part of a series of strikes that targeted "facilities on both sides" of the span.



Recent photos from a key Russian logistics route highlight the growing impact of Ukraine's efforts to stifle Russian operations.







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Following the June 20-21 strikes, traffic on the bridge connecting Russia and Crimea Holidaymakers seen in front of the Kerch Bridge on June 12.Following the June 20-21 strikes, traffic on the bridge connecting Russia and Crimea was reportedly shut down. Recent photos from a key Russian logistics route highlight the growing impact of Ukraine's efforts to stifle Russian operations.







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Putin claimed that a task force on fuel supplies was ‌working round the clock.

"We need to make every effort to ensure that all seasonal fuel supply ‌schedules are maintained for agro-industrial enterprises, because the harvest depends on it," he said.

'Weaken Russia's Ability To Wage War'

Hours before Putin’s speech, a Ukrainian drone strike killed one person in sparked a fire in a refinery southern Russia's Krasnodar region, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the strike part of the "operations that weaken Russia's ability to wage this war."

"The Slavyansk oil refinery in the Krasnodar region was hit -- about 300 kilometers from the front line. We also reached a refinery in the Yaroslavl region, approximately 700 kilometers from our border," Zelensky wrote on X.

On June 25, Zelenskyy said he had approved a 40-day military operation by the country's security service to "influence the aggressor state in order to push for an end to the war," as US-backed mediation efforts appear to be faltering.

In the interview, Putin said he expects a team of US negotiators will travel to Moscow once Washington has reached an agreement with Iran over the Middle East war.

"We are ready to continue negotiations and discuss all the details," said Putin, who has so far failed to move off his hard-line demands despite the hardships faced by Russian forces since the start of his February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, RFE/RL's Russian Service, Reuters, and AFP