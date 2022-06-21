Protests continue across Iran as discontent grows over the government's failure to address deteriorating living conditions one year after President Ebrahim Raisi's election victory.
Workers in the industrial town of Mahmoudabad in Isfahan continued their strike for a fourth consecutive day on June 21. Workers in the industrial towns of Dolatabad, Bakhtiar Dasht, Meimeh, Rezvanshahr, Najafabad and Doshakh have also joined the action.
At the same time, in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran, taxi drivers launched a wildcat strike, stopping their vehicles in a long line to clog one of the city's main streets.
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right to form independent unions.
At the same time, pensioners and other groups have been protesting since early May against worsening economic conditions, blaming the government for spiraling inflation and failing to deliver on promises to increase wages and improve living conditions.
Raisi marked the one-year anniversary of his election victory on June 18.
A Year After Raisi Election Win, Iranian Protests Grow Over Living Conditions
