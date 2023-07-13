News
Biden Says He's Serious About Pursuing Prisoner Exchange For Wall Street Journal Reporter Held In Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden says he’s serious about pursuing a prisoner exchange for a Wall Street Journal reporter who has been detained in Russia for more than 100 days. The Kremlin earlier this month suggested that it was open to a possible prisoner exchange that could involve Evan Gershkovich, but it underscored that negotiations must be held out of the public eye. Speaking at a news conference in Helsinki on July 13, Biden made it clear that the United States was interested in the idea. “I'm serious on a prisoner exchange,” he said. “That process is under way."
Suspect In Killing Of Russian Chief Of Mobilization In Krasnodar Ordered Held Pending Trial
A Russian court on July 13 ordered the extended detention of a suspect in the murder of a military recruitment official in the southwestern city of Krasnodar. Sergei Denysenko will be held in custody pending trial, a spokesman for the court told TASS. Denysenko admitted to the killing of Stanislav Rzhitski, according to TASS, but denied working for Ukrainian secret services, insisting his motives were personal. Rzhitski, a deputy to the Krasnodar city administration official in charge of mobilization operations who previously served as a submarine commander, was found dead on July 10.
Romanian Minister To Resign Amid Accusations He Overlooked Warning About Conditions In Retirement Homes
Romanian Labor Minister Marius Budai is resigning after being accused that he ignored a warning about abusive treatment meted out to elderly and disabled people in a complex of private retirement homes in a town on the outskirts of Bucharest, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on July 13.
In what has become a national scandal with political implications, two Romanian investigative media outlets, Centrul de Investigatii Media (Investigative Media Center) and Buletin de Bucuresti (Bucharest Residence Permit) earlier this month revealed that dozens of elderly and disabled people were being starved, beaten, drugged, tied to their beds, and denied basic hygiene in three private retirement homes run by an organization called St. Gabriel the Brave in Voluntari.
The news sparked a national outcry that snowballed into a scandal with increasing political ramifications when it was revealed that Budai, whose ministry also has responsibilities in the field of social care, had been informed by an NGO about the ongoing abuse as early as last year but did not take any measures to rectify the situation, choosing instead to cut his ministry's official collaboration with the NGO.
As authorities scrambled to close the three retirement homes dubbed the "houses of horror," relocate those interned there, and arrest the owner of St. Gabriel the Brave, Ciolacu rushed to contain the political fallout and ordered a sweeping nationwide investigation of all similar institutions.
More than 1,000 homes were raided by authorities, and 13 have been permanently closed while 43 were temporarily suspended.
Anti-organized crime police detained 26 suspects, and four of them were subsequently arrested while 11 others were placed under house arrest.
Announcing Budai's upcoming resignation on July 13, Ciolacu called it "a gesture of honor" and a normal development "in any solid European democracy."
But his leftist Social Democratic Party (PSD) remained under fire following media revelations that the owner, Stefan Godei, had close ties with Gabriela Firea, the minister of family and youth in the current government and a former PSD mayor of Bucharest.
Furthermore, Firea, who is said to have her eyes set on another mayoral candidacy in Bucharest next year, is married to Florentin Pandele, the longtime PSD mayor of Voluntari.
Both Firea and Pandele have staunchly denied any involvement in the "homes of horror" scandal, claiming they have been the targets of political revenge.
So far, no legal action has been taken against them, but the PSD is likely to incur a serious blow ahead of parliamentary, local, and presidential elections next year.
Speaking in Vilnius ahead of a NATO summit earlier this week, President Klaus Iohannis, a former leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) that has been in an uneasy coalition with PSD for the past two years, called the revelations "a national shame."
With reporting by Eugen Tomiuc
Kazakh Court Reduces Sentence Of Noted Dissident Narymbaev
QONAEV, Kazakhstan -- A court in southern Kazakhstan has reduced the sentence of noted dissident Ermek Narymbaev (aka Narymbai), rejecting rulings from lower courts that refused to grant him an early release.
Narymbaev's lawyer, Zhanar Balghabaeva, said on July 13 that the court agreed to 11 months of probation, as requested by prosecutors, as well as a fine and a ban on participating in public events, such as rallies and demonstrations.
Balghabaeva added that Narymbaev should be released from prison after 15 days if the prosecutor's office does not object to the court's change to the sentence.
A lower court, citing a violation of internal regulations allegedly committed by Narymbaev at the penal colony where he is incarcerated, had previously ruled against his early release.
The 52-year-old, who has been included on a list of "political prisoners" created by local human rights defenders, has been jailed several times for his political views and is known as a staunch critic of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic's government.
He fled Kazakhstan in 2016 for Ukraine after receiving death threats from unknown individuals. Narymbaev said at the time that the threats were masterminded by Kazakh authorities in a bid to intimidate him.
He returned to Kazakhstan in February 2022 after unprecedented anti-government rallies shook the Central Asian nation the month before, leaving at least 238 people dead.
He was arrested upon his arrival in Almaty and sent to prison for 30 months to serve the remainder of a previous suspended prison term he was handed in 2015 on a charge of inciting hatred, which he called politically motivated.
In October and November, Narymbaev held a hunger strike for 54 days to protest against his incarceration. He also demanded democratic reforms from the government. He lost 41 kilograms during the hunger strike.
Opposition Politicians, Activists Call On Serbian Authorities To Allow Entry To Critic Of Russia's War In Ukraine
A number of Serbian opposition politicians and anti-war activists have called on Serbian authorities to allow Russian lawyer Peter Nikitin, a sharp critic of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, entry to the Balkan nation after holding him at an airport in Belgrade despite the fact he has legal residency in the country.
Nikitin has been living since 2016 in Serbia, where he holds a permanent residence permit and is the founder of the Russian Democratic Society in Serbia, a Russian expatriate association that has grown to tens of thousands of people since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.
The Russian Democratic Society has been organizing protests against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and has been helping anti-war Russians come and settle in Serbia, which has historically friendly ties with Russia and has refused to join sanctions on Moscow imposed by most of Europe and Ukraine's Western allies after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The activist group is also providing legal assistance to Russians, Ukrainians, and Belarusians in Serbian courts and has been cooperating with the Serbian humanitarian organization Doves of Peace in helping Ukrainian refugees.
Nikitin, who was returning to Serbia from vacation on July 13, told RFE/RL that his passport was confiscated upon arrival and that he was forced to wait about four hours before border police handed him an official document denying him entry to the country.
"About 12:30 a.m., my passport was confiscated at the passport control and they told me to wait. I asked several times what was going on. Four hours later, they told me that they had received an order from the Security and Information Agency (BIA) to ban me from entering the country," he said.
In reaction to the news, the group "Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, And Serbs Together Against The War" launched an online petition calling for Nikitin to be allowed entry into Serbia.
The group said in a statement that it "reasonably suspects" that the protests organized by Nikitin were "the only reason for his mistreatment."
"At the same time, this is a dangerous precedent, because starting today, any activist who is not up to the standards of the authorities in Serbia could have their human rights guaranteed by the Constitution and laws taken away without explanation," the statement said.
Srdjan Milivojevic, an opposition lawmaker and member of the Committee for Human and Minority Rights in the Serbian Parliament told N1 television that he was not allowed to visit Nikitin at the airport and provide him with food and water.
Milivojevic said that Nikitin's "human and minority rights" guaranteed under Serbian law have been violated.
"I was shocked that we are really getting confirmation that the BIA has become a tool and a weapon in the hands of the authorities to advance anti-European politics," he added.
Serbia has long voiced aspirations to join the European Union. It became a candidate nation in 2012, but accession negotiations have dragged on, with Belgrade’s close ties to Russia growing as a sticking point.
Nikitin, who is married to a Serbian national, told RFE/RL that he also has two children who are Serbian citizens.
"I have nowhere to go. My home is here, in Serbia," he said.
"The police are not giving me any other explanation.... I will file a complaint against this, I will not move from the airport until they let me into the country, or they forcefully deport me," Nikitin said.
While he was born in Russia, he left the country in 1993 at the age of 13 to live in the Netherlands and has dual Russian and Dutch citizenship.
Nikitin has also helped organize protests in Serbia in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
With reporting by Project Ark kovcheg.live
Armenian PM Confirms Participation In Nagorno-Karabakh Talks With Azerbaijan
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says he will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on July 15, with the president of the Council of the European Union, Charles Michel, in attendance as well. "I have confirmed my participation in the meeting, I hope to make progress in the peace treaty negotiations," Pashinian said at a government session on July 13. The two countries are trying to make progress toward a peace settlement of their long-running dispute over the breakaway regon of Nagorno-Karabakh. The simmering conflict led to a six-week war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Russia Targets Kyiv, Other Ukrainian Cities With Deadly Drone Strikes For Third Day In A Row
The Ukrainian military has received cluster munitions pledged by the United States to boost its counteroffensive against the Russian invasion, a senior army official said on July 13 after Russia launched drone and missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions for a third day in a row.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one man was killed and four others were wounded in the strikes on the Ukrainian capital overnight.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"We just got them, we haven't used them yet," General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the head of Ukraine's southern command, said in an interview with CNN, referring to the controversial cluster munitions. He added that Russian forces understand that this will give Ukraine an advantage and "radically change" the battlefield situation.
The United States last week said it would deliver cluster bombs to Ukraine despite concerns over the long-term risk to civilians.
Ukrainian forces will not deploy the weapon in heavily populated areas, Tarnavskiy said.
"The Russians think that we will use it on all areas of the front....This is very wrong," he said.
The news came as Germany said that additional military aid, including Leopard 2 battle tanks with ammunition and Gepard self-propelled antiaircraft guns, was on its way to Ukraine. A government statement said Germany's "security capacity building initiative" now amounts to 5.4 billion euros in 2023.
The drone and missile strikes earlier on July 13 killed at least two people, wounded several others, and caused material damage despite the success of Ukraine's air defense systems in destroying almost all incoming projectiles, regional officials and the military said.The body of the dead person was discovered by firefighters in Kyiv's Podil district, Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that two of the wounded were hospitalized. Buildings were also damaged, Klitschko said.
Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said about a dozen Iranian-made drones were shot down above the capital overnight.
Ukraine's Interior Ministry said debris from the destroyed drones fell on four districts of Kyiv.
Separately, the Ukrainian air defense said that it shot down all 20 drones that targeted Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine.
It also destroyed two Kalibr cruise missiles fired from the Black Sea and one Iskander cruise missile launched from Russian-occupied Crimea.
"We executed a successful air-defense operation," Yuriy Ihnat, an air-defense spokesman, told national television.
"Twenty Shaheds were destroyed -- all those flying were shot down."
Some of the drones and the cruise missiles were shot down above the regions of Mykolayiv and Khmelnytskiy, local authorities reported.
It was the third successive night of Russian strikes on Ukraine, which started just hours before a two-day NATO summit crucial for Kyiv opened in Vilnius, Lithuania, some 260 kilometers from Russia and 30 kilometers from Moscow ally Belarus.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian troops were involved in 35 combat actions around Bakhmut, in the eastern region of Donetsk, the General Staff reported early on July 13.
Serhiy Cherevatiy, a spokesman for Ukraine's military, said on July 12 that Ukrainian forces were moving forward at a "fairly moderate pace" in the Bakhmut area and the initiative remains with them.
It was not possible for RFE/RL to verify the reports from the battlefield.
In a separate development, Russian Major General Ivan Popov, the commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army that is currently involved in the fighting in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region, said on July 12 that he was instantly dismissed after sending a report to Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov in which he described the abysmal situation of the Russian troops at the front.
In a voice message published by Russian lawmaker Andrei Gurulev, Popov said he outlined the problems that cause mass deaths on the battlefield. Popov said his report resulted in his being dismissed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu "in one day."
On July 12, Russia's Defense Ministry said more than 2,000 pieces of military hardware from the private military company Wagner had been turned over following the mercenary group's short-lived mutiny last month.
The group is completing its handover of weapons, including tanks, rockets, and more than 2,500 tons of ammunition, and about 20,000 small arms, to Russia's regular armed forces, the ministry said on July 12.
The weapons have been transferred to rear positions where the equipment can be maintained or repaired, it said.
The handover follows a deal under which Wagner and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called off their mutiny. The Wagner fighters, who took part in some of the heaviest fighting of the war in Ukraine, were given the option of joining Prigozhin in exile in Belarus, joining Russia's regular armed forces, or going home.
Prigozhin's whereabouts is still unknown. Belarusian authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka told reporters last week that the 62-year-old mercenary chief was in Russia.
Russian state television, meanwhile, said companies associated with Prigozhin have received more than 1 billion rubles ($11.1 million) in contracts to supply food to schools and hospitals since the private mercenary group mounted a mutiny on June 24.
The largest customer was the Department of Education in the district of Mytishchi to supply meals to schools in the Moscow region in 2023-2025.
The Foreign Ministry maintains it has no reason to terminate contracts with Wagner-related firms.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Reuters, AFP, and AP
Rublev's Trinity Icon Transferred To Russian Orthodox Church For 49 Years
Russia's most famous icon -- the Trinity by Andrei Rublev -- was officially transferred to the use of Russia's Orthodox Church for a period of 49 years, despite protests from Russia's museum community. The transfer was signed by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, and Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova. The icon was moved from the Tretyakov Gallery Arts Museum to Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral in April. Museum officials and scientists have been opposing the transfer of the icon, saying it would be damaged by the change in microclimate and vibrations during the transfer. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian General Says He Was Fired After Accusing Commanders Of Betraying Troops In Ukraine
A top Russian field commander says he was dismissed after disagreements with superior officers over the situation on the front lines, an unusual public display of dissent from within the Russian ranks after just over 500 days of war in Ukraine.
The complaints by Major General Ivan Popov, which came in an audio message circulated by a prominent Russian lawmaker on July 12, suggest continuing intrigues following last month's mutiny by the private Wagner mercenary group and its owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
The mutiny, which saw around 5,000 Wagner soldiers racing toward, then stopping 200 kilometers short of Moscow, lasted around 24 hours. But the effort was the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin's 23 years as Russia's preeminent figure, and observers have looked for signs that the Kremlin could purge military commanders or political figures over the incident.
One prominent army officer, General Sergei Surovikin, who briefly served as overall commander for the Ukraine war and is believed to be a close ally of Prigozhin, has not been seen or heard from since the mutiny erupted on June 24.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In the four-minute recording, Popov, who was the commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army deployed in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzya region, said he had complained to the chief of Russia's General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov, about the need to rotate frontline troops.
Zaporizhzhya is one of several fronts where Ukrainian forces last month launched the beginnings of a widely anticipated counteroffensive. Its troops have made slow advances and fighting is reported to be intense.
Addressing what he called “my dear gladiators,” Popov, whose military call sign was "Spartacus," complained that Russian forces were being hampered by problems with counterbattery radar and artillery reconnaissance. He said Russian troops were hit with a "blow from the rear."
Popov reports that he raised questions about the lack of counterbattery combat, artillery reconnaissance stations, and, as a result, the death of Russian soldiers in connection with this.
"Our army could not be broken at the front, by the armed forces of Ukraine. [Instead] we were hit with a blow from the rear by the senior commander; treacherously and vilely decapitating the army at the most difficult and tense moment," he was heard saying.
"There was a difficult situation with the senior bosses, where it was necessary to either keep quiet and be a coward or to tell it like it is," he said.
It wasn’t immediately clear what Popov was referring to by saying "blow from the rear."
News of Popov's dismissal first appeared on a Telegram channel affiliated with the Wagner Group, saying Gerasmiov dismissed him for accusing him of "disinformation and alarmism."
Hours later, the audio recording of Popov’s message circulated on the Telegram channel of Andrei Gurulyov, a Duma lawmaker who previously served as deputy commander of Russia’s Southern Military District. Gurulyov also was a commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army, like Popov.
The identity of the voice on the recording could not be independently verified, and it was unclear when it was made. Russian military bloggers and a handful of lawmakers appeared to confirm Popov was the speaker.
Gurulyov was criticized by other Russian lawmakers, including Andrei Turchak, the deputy chairman of Russia's upper house of parliament, for releasing Popov's recording, saying it was not intended to be made public.
Still, Turchak said, Popov's "conscience is clear. The Motherland can be proud of such commanders."
Though it remains unclear if Popov's criticism was intended to be publicized, it was to be the first such complaint of its sort from a serving officer -- moreover, it comes from a top field commander.
As of July 13, neither the Defense Ministry nor top commanders had publicly commented on Popov's firing or resignation.
Popov's purported demotion came days after the death of another Russian general in Ukraine. Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov was reported dead on July 11 in the port city of Berdyansk, allegedly killed in a strike of cruise missiles fired by Ukrainian forces.
The Defense Ministry has not commented about Tsokov either, but Gurulyov appeared to confirm Tsokov’s death in comments to state TV on July 11.
Tsokov, like Gurulyov before him, served as deputy commander of the Southern Military District.
A connection between Popov's resignation, or firing, and Prigozhin's mutiny last month wasn't immediately clear.
Unlike with Popov’s criticism, Prigozhin had openly feuded with top commanders overseeing Russia’s invasion in Ukraine for months leading up to the mutiny. He had repeatedly criticized, and mocked, Gerasimov, as well as Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, in an unusually public way that suggested he had some sort of tacit approval to do so.
Putin has publicly called those soldiers who participated in the mutiny "traitors" who had inflicted a "stab in the back" of Russia. But since then, there has been little public indication of purges or remonstrations or punishment for the mutineers.
Prigozhin, for his part, has been mostly out of public view, though he was reported to have traveled to Belarus, and then later was reported to be traveling openly in Russia. The Kremlin has admitted Prigozhin attended a meeting with Putin and others, including unit commanders from Wagner, on June 29.
Surovikin, meanwhile, has not been seen nor heard from since the initial hours of the mutiny, fueling speculation that he has been arrested.
Another prominent Russian lawmaker, Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the Duma's Armed Services Committee, was asked on July 12 if he knew where Surovikin currently was.
"He's on holiday. Out of touch," he said in a video posted on Telegram.
The Wall Street Journal, citing "people familiar with the situation," said that the Kremlin's efforts to purge military officers suspected of disloyalty included at least 13 senior officers detained for questioning, and around 15 suspended from duty or fired.
Gerasimov, who also has been out of public view since the mutiny, was shown in a video released by the Defense Ministry on July 10 attending a meeting at Southern Military District headquarters in the city of Rostov-on-Don.
When Surovikin was removed as overall commander of the Ukraine invasion in January, he was replaced by Gerasimov.
Western officials have watched the mutiny and its aftermath closely, trying to determine what effects it may have on the Ukraine war, not to mention the security of Russia’s nuclear arsenal.
The commander of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff said on July 13 that Russia's leadership suffered from a significant amount of "friction and confusion" since the mutiny, but it wasn’t fully clear what the effect on the battlefield would be.
"At the strategic level it is pretty clear that you have a significant amount of friction and confusion," General Mark Milley told reporters while traveling in Asia.
"There's a lot of drama going on at the very senior levels. How that's all going to play out at the end of the day? I'm not so sure yet," he was quoted as saying. "I don't think we're done with it. I think there's many more chapters to be heard on that."
Russian Spy Chief Confirms Call With CIA Counterpart, Says They Discussed Ukraine
Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said that he and CIA counterpart William Burns had discussed Ukraine in a phone call last month, TASS said on July 12.
Burns called Naryshkin after a brief mutiny by Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner fighters, several U.S. media outlets reported on June 30. The purpose of the call was to tell Moscow that the United States had no role in the mutiny, the U.S. media reported.
Naryshkin confirmed that Burns had raised "the events of June 24," the day the mercenaries took control of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and covered some 780 kilometers toward Moscow before abruptly aborting their march and reaching a deal with the Kremlin to end the revolt.
Naryshkin said the call lasted about an hour, adding, "We considered and discussed what to do with Ukraine."
Naryshkin told TASS that negotiations on the war would become possible at some point. The news agency did not specify whether this was part of his conversation with Burns.
"It's natural that negotiations will be possible sooner or later because any conflict, including armed conflict, ends by negotiations, but the conditions for these still need to ripen," TASS quoted him as saying.
There has been no comment from the CIA on Naryshkin's remarks.
The United States has repeatedly backed the principle "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," meaning other countries should not negotiate its future on its behalf.
Asked about the report, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak told Reuters there could be no negotiations with people like Naryshkin.
"Today, someone like Naryshkin has no leverage over how this war will end," Podolyak said. "This Russian elite perceives events completely inadequately, so there is nothing to talk about with them."
Ukraine, which launched a counteroffensive last month, has said it will not enter talks at this point, as this could effectively freeze the situation on the battlefield with Russia still occupying more than a sixth of its territory. Kyiv also believes Russia would only use a cease-fire established for the purpose of talks to regroup and refortify its positions.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Polish Doctors Examine Georgia's Saakashvili After Video Showing Extreme Weight Loss
Polish doctors have begun examining imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on July 12. Morawiecki said at his request a team of Polish doctors began the medical examination. "We do not leave our friends in trouble,” he said without providing details about the examination. Ukraine last week announced its readiness to discuss transporting Saakashvili to Ukraine for treatment after a video of Saakashvili's interrogation showed severe weight loss and a generally unhealthy appearance. Saakashvili, a Ukrainian citizen, is currently in a clinic in Tbilisi and accepts only limited treatment, the clinic said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
IMF Approves Much-Awaited $3 Billion Bailout For Pakistan, Saving It From Default
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on July 12 approved a much-awaited $3 billion bailout for Pakistan, the global lender said, a move that's likely to save the impoverished Islamic state from defaulting on its debt repayments. The IMF said its executive board approved an agreement to release the funds over a nine-month period to support Pakistan's economic stabilization program. The announcement comes less than two weeks after Pakistan and the IMF agreed to the plan following a series of meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, and other officials.
- By Shelby Rayer
Ukrainian Ambassador Praises French Decision To Send Long-Range Missiles, Calls On Others To Follow Suit
WASHINGTON -- Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova praised the recent French decision to send Ukraine long-range missiles at a forum in Washington on July 12 and said any other county that has this type of missile should also send them to Ukraine's front lines.
Markarova met with French Ambassador to the U.S. Laurent Bili at a panel discussion as the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, came to a close.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The decision to send the SCALP missiles was announced on July 11 by French President Emmanuel Macron as the summit opened. The new delivery adds to the British supply of Storm Shadow missiles -- identical to the French SCALP missiles -- which Britain began delivering to Ukraine in May.
"We are very grateful...to France and Great Britain for providing [the long-range missiles]," Markarova said. "It really makes a difference on the battlefield.
"We are still working and asking both our friends in the U.S., but also anyone else who have these capabilities, to give it to us," she added.
The missiles have a range of more than 250 kilometers, meaning they are capable of striking targets far into Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, well behind front lines.
This capability is critical for Ukraine's forces to disrupt Russian logistics and command and control, military analysts have said.
The Ukrainian ambassador also thanked the United States for the recent decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, saying that it was "such a valued decision" from President Joe Biden, who has received some backlash from domestic critics and foreign allies about the controversial weapons.
Among these new additions to Kyiv's arsenal, Ukraine also came out of the Vilnius summit with a G7 security guarantee, promising continued support for Ukraine throughout the war.
While the ambassador called the G7 statement "a very powerful declaration," the guarantee falls short of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's aspirations to have a clear date for Ukraine's entrance into NATO.
However, the ambassador reiterated that winning the war and Ukraine's integration into Western institutions are fundamentally linked.
Ukrainian military forces, Markarova explained, were already moving toward NATO membership by making all equipment interoperable with NATO equipment.
"I think our army is one of the few armies…that use NATO type equipment very effectively," she said.
Sons Issue Plea For Iranian Activist Father To Be Taken Off Death Row
The three young sons of activist Abbas Deris have appealed to the authorities not to carry out the execution of their father -- which would leave them as orphans -- as fears grow his death sentence on charges he denies may be imminent.
In a video circulated on social media, one of the three sons speaks as they all look down at the carpet they're sitting on and says we are "begging for our father's life to be spared. Our mother died from a stroke triggered by the sentence handed to our father. We have no one left but our father."
Deris and his brother, Moshen, were accused of "waging war against God, disrupting order, and participating in the murder of Reza Sayadi," a member of the special police forces during nationwide unrest in November 2019.
The plea comes a day after Fereshteh Tabanian, a lawyer for Deris, said Branch 39 of the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence without giving any regard to objections she filed in the case on July 5.
Deris's mother also released a video in which she called for her son's execution to be commuted.
The November 2019 protests saw thousands of Iranians in more than 100 cities and towns protest the government's sudden decision to raise gas prices. The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting against the Islamic regime and its leaders.
Iranian Human Rights has confirmed the death of 324 citizens, including 14 children, in the protests, but the Reuters news agency has estimated through its research that the actual number of people killed was around 1,500.
Iran, which has been rocked over the past year by demonstrations over deteriorating living conditions coupled with discontent over a lack of freedoms, especially women's rights, has been sharply criticized for a jump in executions as it tries to quell the unrest.
The wave of executions has sparked outrage among rights activists and many Western governments, who have called the legal proceedings against the accused "sham" trials where proper representation is not always granted and decisions are rushed behind closed doors.
Norway-based Iran Human Rights said on June 1 at least 307 people have been executed in 2023, a 76 percent rise compared with the same period last year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By RFE/RL
In Uganda, Iranian President Attacks West On LGBT Rights
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on July 12 launched into a condemnation of Western attitudes on homosexuality during a visit to Uganda, which has just introduced some of the harshest anti-gay laws in the world.
"The West today is trying to promote the idea of homosexuality and by promoting homosexuality they are trying to end the generation of human beings," Raisi said.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed a law in May making "aggravated homosexuality" a capital offense and same-sex relations punishable by life in prison, triggering outrage among human rights groups, the United Nations, LGBT activists, and Western powers.
Raisi has begun a rare visit to Africa as his country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen other partnerships around the world. Raisi's visits to Kenya and Uganda on July 12 are the first to the African continent by an Iranian leader in more than a decade.
He will also visit Zimbabwe on his trip to Africa, which he described as a "continent of opportunities" and a great platform for Iranian products. "None of us is satisfied with the current volume of trade," he said.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Kuleba Says Ukraine's NATO Path Shorter Despite 'Mixed' Feelings Over Declaration
VILNIUS -- Despite failing to receive a detailed plan or timeline to join NATO, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says the military alliance's members have made the country's path to joining the alliance "shorter" and "absolutely irreversible" at a summit in Vilnius.
Speaking to RFE/RL in an interview from the Lithuanian capital late on July 11, Kuleba admitted disappointment with the general wording of a NATO declaration after the first day of the summit left "mixed feelings," but decisions such as cancelling the need for a Membership Action Plan (MAP) and the creation of the Ukraine-NATO Council were big strides, showing NATO members are "much more confident" Ukraine will be a member of the alliance at some point.
"The cancellation of the MAP is a really big story. Six months ago, no one even dared to talk about it," he said, adding that the decisions made at the summit had been "sharpened to accelerate our membership in NATO."
In its declaration, NATO leaders said they "recognize that Ukraine’s path to full Euro-Atlantic integration has moved beyond" the need for the MAP and that "we will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met."
The vague statement ruffled the feathers of many senior officials in Ukraine, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who called the wording "absurd."
Kuleba said there was some "very honest and frank" conversations during the early hours of the summit and while he characterized the lack of details in the declaration as "a bad apple that spoils the rest," he quickly added that Kyiv will continue to work toward membership "to make sure that the path to NATO does not extend to many years."
"Our position is that all conditions exist for inviting Ukraine to become a member of NATO. We have fundamentally different positions here. Their position is that there are some conditions that must be met. We will work with allies to make sure all of this does not freeze in its tracks and keeps moving forward," he said.
"Everyone -- including our partners -- understands that the strongest possible guarantee of making sure there's never a war in Europe again is Ukraine's membership in the alliance. All other guarantees are fine, but none will replace NATO membership," he added.
Kosovo Announces Reduction Of Police Presence In Serb-Majority North, Fresh Elections
Kosovo's government has announced that it will reduce by one-quarter the number of special police deployed around administrative buildings in the ethnic Serb-majority north and organize fresh mayoral elections in four northern municipalities as part of measures to de-escalate simmering tensions with neighboring Serbia.
The steps are to be "finalized within a two-week period," the government said in a statement late on July 11.
The announcement came following an informal meeting in Slovakia's capital, Bratislava, between Kosovar Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi and the EU's special envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak.
Clashes broke out last month between international peacekeepers and ethnic Serbs after three ethnic Albanian mayors took office following a local election that Serbs boycotted.
The ethnic Albanian mayors were installed with the help of special Kosovar police in the four municipalities with overwhelming Serbian majorities following by-elections in April with a turnout of under 3.5 percent amid the Serbs' boycott.
The boycott is part of a campaign for greater autonomy for Kosovo's Serbs and has been backed by Belgrade.
The United States and the European Union have called on Prime Minister Albin Kurti to withdraw the mayors, remove the special police used to install them, and uphold a 2013 deal for an association of autonomous Serbian municipalities in the region.
The government statement said that new elections will be held after the summer in the four Serb-majority municipalities in the north.
"The government of Kosovo, through this public statement, backs the holding of early elections in the four municipalities after the summer season," the statement said, adding that Kosovo's state institutions will ensure the necessary legal basis for holding the elections.
The statement also said that the Kosovar police, in coordination with the EU Rule of Law mission (EULEX) and the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping mission, will assess the security situation "in particular to look at the possibility of further reducing the police presence in and around municipal buildings."
Neutral Moldova Vows 'Intensified, Accelerated Cooperation' With NATO
Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu says his country's prosperity and security can only be guaranteed through its eventual membership in the European Union and through "intensified, accelerated cooperation with NATO," amid discussion on whether the current policy of neutrality is insufficient.
Moldova, wedged between Ukraine and EU and NATO member Romania, is one of Europe's poorest countries and has acutely felt the impact of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Since gaining independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991, Moldova, where Moscow has continuously held considerable sway, has remained neutral.
But after U.S.-educated President Maia Sandu came to power in November 2020 following the defeat of Moscow-backed incumbent Igor Dodon, Moldova took a firm pro-Western stand and has backed Ukraine since the start of the war, gaining EU candidate status in June 2022 alongside Ukraine.
Sandu said in May that Moldova's neutrality, although enshrined in its constitution, has become an increasingly talked-about topic for the Moldovan public and that she was ready to revisit the issue if the Moldovan people would want that.
Popescu told RFE/RL in an interview on July 11 while attending the ongoing NATO summit in Vilnius that the government in Chisinau has concluded that neutrality is not sufficient to ensure the security of the country, but that the governing Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) does not have enough votes in parliament to change the constitution.
“In the Republic of Moldova, we have a political debate, and a debate in our society regarding the usefulness of the neutrality. At this stage, we have the same constitution that we adopted in 1994," Popescu said.
However, Popescu said that joining the EU and seeking closer ties with NATO are the best options for Moldova.
"The Republic of Moldova can ensure its security, peace, prosperity, freedom, and development through a firm anchoring within the family of European countries, by joining the European Union, and through intensified and accelerated cooperation with NATO," Popescu said.
The small country of 2.6 million has received thousands of Ukrainian refugees and initially voiced fears of a potential Russian invasion aided by more than 1,000 Russian troops stationed in its breakaway Transdniester region.
But Popescu said that thanks to Ukraine's stubborn resistance, Moldova has been able to enjoy peace. He said Kyiv getting ever closer to NATO will benefit Moldova's own security and stability.
“The reality is that, due to Ukraine's resilience, the Republic of Moldova is currently in a state of peace. It is precisely Ukraine's ability to withstand brutal Russian aggression that maintains peace in the Republic of Moldova," Popescu said.
"Clearly, any measures that help Ukraine resist, that assist Ukraine in reclaiming its own territories, also contribute to fortifying the security of the Republic of Moldova. Moreover, Ukraine's movement towards NATO is a factor that will continue to aid in keeping the Republic of Moldova stable,” he added.
European Investigators Say Traces Of Subsea Explosives Found On Yacht Linked To Nord Stream Blasts
Investigators trying to solve last year’s unexplained blasts that destroyed the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea say they have found traces of undersea explosives on a German yacht that is linked to the incident.
The revelations, announced by Danish, German, and Swedish diplomats in a letter dated July 10, were a small but noteworthy development in the continuing mystery of the destruction of the gas pipelines, which occurred September 26 on the Baltic seabed, east of the Danish island of Bornholm.
The explosions were discovered as residual gas bubbled up to the surface.
Western officials initially blamed Russia for the blasts, which all but destroyed the twin pipelines. Moscow blamed the United States and its allies, saying it had no reason for blowing up an energy link vital to bringing its supplies westward.
The pipelines were built by Russia to bring its gas directly to Germany and Europe, bypassing Ukraine, Poland, and other nations that had hostile ties with Moscow. While the first pipeline was operational, the second had not gotten final approval from German regulators.
The United States had warned for years that the pipelines were a security risk for Germany and other European nations, making the countries beholden to Russian energy exports.
In the months that followed the blasts, the mystery of who was responsible deepened, with a spate of reports by European media organizations that focused on a yacht called the Andromeda that had been rented at a German port by a group of people, some of whom showed Bulgarian passports. German investigators reportedly found traces of explosives on the Andromeda, which had been reported in Bornholm prior to the explosions.
In the July 10 letter addressed to the United Nations, and signed by ambassadors from Germany, Sweden, and Denmark, officials said that traces of explosives used for underwater detonations were discovered among the samples taken from the Andromeda.
None of the three overlapping investigations has been concluded, the letter said.
“It is still not possible to say when they will be concluded,” the letter said. “The nature of the acts of sabotage is unprecedented and the investigations are complex.”
German police in May reportedly raided an apartment in the eastern city of Frankfurt an der Oder, investigating a woman whose former boyfriend was a Ukrainian soldier. According to the reports by the German newspaper Die Zeit and The Wall Street Journal, the soldier was among the crew members on the Andromeda prior to the blasts.
On June 13, the Netherlands’ public broadcaster NOS, along with Die Zeit and German broadcaster ARD, reported that a year earlier, the main Dutch intelligence agency received a tip that a secret plot by Ukrainian operatives was under way to target the pipelines.
The Dutch agency forwarded the tip to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, which then warned Ukrainian officials not to carry out the effort.
That reporting was later corroborated by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed U.S. officials. U.S. officials were reportedly told by Ukrainian counterparts that the plot had been aborted.
Then, in September, the explosions took place.
The Wall Street Journal also reported that German investigators were examining evidence that suggested the sabotage team had used Poland as a conduit or base for carrying out the attack.
The Ukrainian government has repeatedly denied responsibility for the blasts or any prior knowledge of a plot to destroy the pipelines.
Four Soldiers, Civilian Killed In Attack On Pakistani Army Base In North Balochistan
Four soldiers and at least three gunmen were killed when a group of suspected militants attacked a Pakistani Army outpost in the restive Balochistan region of Pakistan, while a woman bystander caught in the cross fire has also died, the army and a regional administration chief said on July 12.
A group of up to 20 gunmen dressed in Pakistani Army uniforms launched an attack overnight on the military base in the northern Zhob district of Balochistan, the chief of the local administration, Muhammad Azim Kakar, told RFE/RL, adding that a prolonged gunfight ensued.
The Pakistani military said four of its troops were killed and another five were critically wounded.
Kakar said a woman who was traveling on a bus was also killed in the gunfight and three other passengers were wounded.
The military said a "clearing operation" was under way to neutralize the remaining attackers who fled the area.
A militant group called Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack.
In May, six militants and seven soldiers were killed in another attack by Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan on a military compound in Muslim Bagh, another district of Balochistan.
Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province that borders both Afghanistan and Iran, is regularly targeted by Islamist militants, sectarian groups, and nationalist separatists.
Balochistan is sparsely populated but rich in natural resources such as copper, gold, and gas, and has been marred by instability and violence.
The most prominent militant group in the region, the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, or BLA, routinely takes credit for attacks on Pakistani security forces.
The BLA claims ethnic Baluchis face extortion and discrimination by Pakistani authorities.
Islamabad rejects the charges. Ethnic Baluchis account for just under 4 percent of Pakistan’s population of 231 million.
With reporting by Reuters
Bishkek Court Annuls Decision That Shut Down RFE/RL's Operations In Kyrgyzstan
The Bishkek City Court has annulled an April decision by the Lenin District Court to shut down the operations of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, over the broadcaster's refusal to remove a video on clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
The court announced the decision on July 12 during an appeal hearing by the broadcaster to have the move -- which had been granted after a request from the Culture Ministry -- annulled.
"As a result of concerted advocacy and support from the international community, Radio Azattyk will continue to reach its audiences with trusted reporting," said acting RFE/RL President Dr. Jeffrey Gedmin.
"This welcome resolution is consistent with RFE/RL's mission, principles, and journalistic standards."
Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian in late October after it refused to take down the video in question, which was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America.
Officials of the Central Asian state claimed that the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side. They also said the decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was also frozen after the websites were blocked, while in November Kyrgyz authorities suspended the accreditations of 11 RFE/RL correspondents at parliament.
RFE/RL immediately appealed what it called the court's "outrageous" decision, saying the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
The Kyrgyz government's decision to block Radio Azattyk's websites was sharply criticized by domestic and international human rights watchdogs, Kyrgyz politicians, celebrities, intellectuals, journalists, lawmakers, and rights activists, who have called for the government to repeal it.
Amnesty International said the allegation made by the Kyrgyz authorities about the video was false and a pretense for shutting down the broadcaster. It also reiterated its call for Kyrgyz authorities to stop the harassment and intimidation of journalists and government critics, and fully respect and protect freedom of expression for all media in Kyrgyzstan.
UN Rights Body OKs Pakistan-Led Motion On Religious Hatred After Koran Burning
The UN Human Rights Council has approved a contentious resolution on religious hatred in the wake of the burning of a Koran in Sweden. The resolution was opposed by the United States and the European Union, who say it conflicts with their view on human rights and free speech. Twenty-eight countries voted in favor, 12 against, and seven countries abstained. The motion was brought up by Pakistan in response to an incident in which a man tore up and burned a Koran outside Stockholm's central mosque on June 28, the first day of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holidays. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine, 11 Countries Sign Memorandum On Training Pilots On F-16s
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that Ukraine and 11 countries signed a memorandum regarding the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. The Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 11 that the 11 are Denmark, Britain, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, and Canada. Ukrainian pilots, technicians, and support personnel will take part in the training program. Ukrainian pilots will begin training on the F-16 in August in Denmark, Reuters reported. In parallel, training will be conducted in Romania, where a special training center will be set up. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
NATO Summit Removed Any Doubts About Ukraine's Future Membership In Alliance, Zelenskiy Says
VILNIUS -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine "removed any doubts and ambiguities about whether Ukraine will be in NATO" during the alliance's two-day summit in Vilnius that ended on July 12.
He welcomed the security guarantees provided by the countries of the Group of Seven (G7), saying never before had Ukraine had such a base on which to build a security foundation on the way to NATO membership.
"On this foundation, we will build a new, legally binding architecture of bilateral security agreements," he said, assessing the results of the summit positively, saying the meeting brought clarity to Ukraine's future membership in NATO.
"For the first time, not only are all members of the alliance in agreement with [Ukrainian membership], but also a significant majority in the alliance is energetically approaching it," he said after the summit in the Lithuanian capital closed. "Never before have the words 'you are equal among equals' for Ukraine from other NATO members sounded truly meaningful."
The G7 announced the arrangement in the wake of Kyiv's disappointment after the NATO summit issued a vaguely worded statement saying the 31-member defense organization "will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met," without releasing details on what the conditions are.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that despite the lack of an invitation to join, Ukraine "is now closer to NATO than ever before," adding, "I look forward to the day we meet as allies."
Zelenskiy earlier on July 12 welcomed a long-term security "framework" for Ukraine offered by the G7, but stressed it isn't a replacement for a clear timetable from NATO for membership in the military alliance.
"The best guarantee for Ukraine is to be in NATO," Zelenskiy told reporters.
The G7 framework lays the groundwork for each nation in the group to negotiate agreements to help Ukraine bolster its military over the long term.
It will provide more defense equipment, increase and accelerate intelligence sharing, bolster support for cyber- and hybrid-threat defenses, expand training programs and military exercises, and develop Ukraine's industrial base. It will also allow for long-term bilateral security agreements between Kyiv and the G7 countries.
"Supporting their progress on the pathway to NATO membership, coupled with formal, multilateral, and bilateral agreements and the overwhelming support of NATO members will send a strong signal to [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and return peace to Europe," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.
The Kremlin immediately lashed out at the security agreement, saying it was "a mistake."
“We consider this extremely ill-judged and potentially very dangerous,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow, adding that "by providing security guarantees to Ukraine, they're infringing on Russia's security."
The Russian Foreign Ministry said after the summit ended that the Kremlin was ready to respond to threats by using all necessary means.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"The results of the Vilnius summit will be carefully analyzed. Taking into account the challenges and threats to Russia's security and interests that have been identified, we will respond in a timely and appropriate manner, using all means and methods at our disposal," the ministry said in a statement. "In addition to the decisions already taken, we will continue to strengthen the country's military organization and defense system."
On the final day of the summit, the alliance also launched a new forum for deepening ties with Ukraine, known as the NATO-Ukraine Council. It's intended to serve as a permanent body where the alliance's 31 members and Ukraine can hold consultations and call for meetings in emergency situations.
Zelenskiy welcomed the fresh pledges of support, saying the Ukrainian delegation "is bringing home a significant security victory for Ukraine, for our country, for our people, for our children," he said.
Zelenskiy also met on the sidelines of the summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, who later told a crowd at Vilnius University that U.S. and allied commitment to Ukraine “will not weaken.”
Biden and Zelenskiy discussed further security cooperation and internal processes in Russia, "taking into account the latest events" -- an apparent reference to last month's mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.
Biden told the Ukrainian president after their meeting that "the United States is doing everything we can to get you what you need."
U.S. support "will last long into the future," Biden said after the face-to-face meeting. "We're going to help Ukraine build a strong, capable defense."
In his speech at the university, Biden pledged that Western allies "will not waver" in defense of Ukraine, casting the struggle against Russian aggression as one of the world's central challenges.
“Our unity will not falter," Biden declared. "I promise you.”
Calling Lithuania a country that knows the "transformational power of freedom," Biden drew parallels between Lithuania's struggle to escape Soviet rule and Ukraine's ongoing fight to repel Russia's invasion.
"America never recognized the Soviet occupation of the Baltic," he said to cheers from the crowd in a courtyard draped with U.S. and Lithuanian flags.
The president pointed to the U.S. and allied response to Moscow's invasion as a model for how to respond to other global challenges, from climate change to the rise of China, touting the strength in the broad and deep coalition.
"Our commitment to Ukraine will not weaken," he said. "We will stand for freedom today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes."
Meanwhile, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace raised eyebrows by suggesting that Ukraine should appear more grateful for Western military support and not treat allies like "Amazon."
In comments cited by multiple British media outlets, Wallace said he had heard "grumbles" from lawmakers in Washington that "we're not Amazon." He agreed with the statements, saying he had told the Ukrainians the same.
Sunak's spokesman, Max Blain, downplayed the remarks. "I think you have heard from President Zelenskiy repeatedly...about his gratitude to the people of the United Kingdom for their support and their generosity," Blain said.
With reporting by Rikard Jozwiak in Vilnius, Reuters, AP, and AFP
Number Of Houses In Village Near Moscow On Fire
A number of houses in the small village of Krivtsovo near Moscow were on fire over an area of 3,200 square meters early on July 12, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said on the Telegram messaging app. "Firefighters are making every effort to prevent further spread of fire to nearby houses and forest," the ministry said. "According to preliminary information, there were no casualties." The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The village, in the Solnechnogorsk administrative district, is about 80 kilometers from the Kremlin. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
