Russia Reports 13 Dead After Ukrainian Drones Strike In Tatarstan

Russia said at least 13 people, including a child, were killed in Ukrainian attacks on targets in the central region of Tatarstan, one of Kyiv's deadliest single attacks since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than four years ago.

Ukraine's military confirmed the attack on August 10, saying the Taneco oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk -- where a fire was reported -- was one of the targets hit.

"So far, 13 people are known to have died, including one child" in the attack on the city of Nizhnekamsk, regional authorities said on August 10.

Russia's oil-rich republic of Tatarstan is located about 1,200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, highlighting Ukraine's campaign to strike targets deep inside Russian territory.

Videos shared by Telegram monitoring channels showed a large cloud of black smoke billowing from what was described as an oil facility.

An OSINT analysis by the Telegram channel ASTRA suggested that Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, one of Europe's largest petrochemical companies, was likely targeted in the attack on Nizhnekamsk.

The petrochemical complex is part of SIBUR, one of Russia's largest companies, and produces rubber, plastics, and ethylene.

Meanwhile, authorities in Ukraine's Sumy region said 14 people, including a child, were injured in a Russian guided-bomb attack on the city of Sumy, near the border with Russia, overnight.

Ukrainian drones also attacked Belgorod region, near the Ukrainian border, over the past day, killing at least four people and injuring several others, according to the Russian officials.

Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said that more than 70 drones were shot down over the region overnight, while Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that 13 drones were intercepted as they approached the capital.

Drones were also destroyed over the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, including in Sevastopol, Moscow-imposed authorities reported.

Satellite Images Reveal Damage To Russia's Wildberries Warehouses Before After 1/7 Satellite images released by Vantor show a Wildberries warehouse in Volgograd, Russia, on July 14 and then on August 1 following an attack by Ukrainian drones. Before After 2/7 A Wildberries warehouse in Elektrostal, Russia, on May 16 and then on August 5 showing the facility nearly completely burned out after being hit in late July. Before After 3/7 Handout satellite images from Vantor show a Wildberries warehouse in Simferopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea, on July 22 and on August 4. Before After 4/7 A Wildberries warehouse in Krasnodar, Russia, on July 21 and then again on August 5, about two weeks after a Ukrainian drone strike. Before After 5/7 A satellite view shows smoke billowing from a Wildberries facility in Nevinnomyssk, Russia, on July 22. The handout images were captured by the European Union's Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite. Before After 6/7 Before-and-after satellite images released by Planet Labs PBC show a Wildberries facility in Novosemeykino in Russia's Samara region that was hit by Ukrainian drones on August 2. Before After 7/7 Smoke rises from a Wildberries facility in Aleksin, Russia, on August 6. Another image from the European Union's Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite shows the facility before the attack on July 19. Previous slide Next slide

Russian forces attacked with a Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missile, three Bandеrol loitering munitions from the airspace over the Black Sea, and 126 attack drones, Ukrainian Air Force said on August 10.

In neighboring Moldova, an explosion occurred in the Stefan Voda district, some 80 kilometrs southeast of Chisinau, on August 9. Law enforcement officers at the scene found fragments of a combat drone.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu strongly condemned what she described as the latest Russian violation of Moldova's airspace.

"This is a direct consequence of Russia's war, and it endangers us all. The risk to human life in our region is real and growing. It must stop," she wrote on X on August 10.

Moldova's Foreign Ministry later announced that it had recalled its ambassador to Moscow for consultations following the drone incident.

With the civilian casualty toll rising, Pope Leo has called for an end to the war in Ukraine, saying that said innocent people are being killed and wounded.

"Tragic incidents are multiplying, causing an ever-growing number of civilian victims, including children," the pontiff said before worshippers gathered for ​Sunday's prayer in Vatican on August 9.

"I renew my heartfelt appeal for ​international humanitarian law to be respected and for ⁠attacks against civilian targets to cease on both sides," ​the pope added.