Russian Students See University Dreams Deferred As More Spots Go To Veterans
Young Russians hoping to attend university are finding they have poor odds of getting in this year, even with outstanding exam scores. One reason is a government quota system that favors veterans of the war in Ukraine and their children for coveted state-funded university spots. At the same time, officials have slashed the number of options for a privately paid education. Both policies have been put into place just as children born during a 2008 baby boom are reaching high-school graduation age.