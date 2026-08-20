Russia Launches Missile And Drone Attack On Kyiv, Killing At Least 11

KYIV -- Russia launched a large-scale barrage of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones against Kyiv, killing at least 11 people and injuring 33 others, according to Ukrainian authorities.

RFE/RL correspondent Maryan Kushnir reported from the scene, saying fires had broken out across the capital as rescuers worked to put them out while Russia continued its attack on Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the upper floors of a nine-story residential building in the Solomyansk district were damaged and caught fire following the attack, while people were trapped in another residential building and parts of the capital lost power.

"The death toll in the capital has risen to 11, with seven of those killed in the Solomyansk district," Klitschko later added.

"Rescuers freed two people trapped under the rubble," the State Emergency Service reported, adding that it continued to deal with the aftermath of the overnight attack on the capital.

"Air defense forces are operating in the capital. The threat remains, so residents are urged to stay in shelters until the official all-clear is given," Kyiv authorities said in the early morning hours of August 20.

Russia has intensified its missile attacks on Ukraine as the country faces severe shortages of air defense systems capable of intercepting high-speed ballistic missiles.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on Western allies to provide additional military aid and urged Washington to follow through on its vow to make licenses available for Ukraine to produce Patriot air defense systems.