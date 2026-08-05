Russian Drone And Missile Barrage On Ukraine Kills 15

BROVARY, Ukraine -- Russian overnight drone and ballistic missile strikes killed at least 15 people in Kyiv and the surrounding region, as Ukraine warned of critical air defense shortages and urged allies to hasten deliveries of urgently needed Patriot air defense missiles and other weapons amid intensified Russian attacks.

The air raid alert in the region remains in effect, the emergency service said, adding that rescue workers continue operating under heightened danger as the risk of further strikes remains.

"Russia has once again brought death and destruction to our land, taking the lives of civilians," the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, wrote on Telegram.

He added that the highest number of casualties was recorded in the Brovary district, where nine people were killed. In the Bucha district, the strike killed four more civilians, while another person was killed in the Fastiv district, he said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported at least 24 people injured and one person killed in the attack on the capital.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using 24 ballistic missiles, four hypersonic missiles, and 115 drones, with the Kyiv region as the primary target.

The attack is ongoing, with several Russian drones still in Ukrainian airspace, it added.

RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service released footage showing the aftermath of the overnight Russian attack at a site in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region.

Moscow has stepped up its missile attacks on Ukraine as country faces severe shortages of air defense systems capable of intercepting high-speed ballistic missiles.