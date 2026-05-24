Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites Follow RFE/RL on Google
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

How Bosnians Fighting For Russia Are Escaping Prosecution

How Bosnians Fighting For Russia Are Escaping Prosecution How Bosnians Fighting For Russia Are Escaping Prosecution
Embed
How Bosnians Fighting For Russia Are Escaping Prosecution

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:29 0:00

Dario Ristic returned to his home country of Bosnia-Herzegovina after fighting for Russia in Ukraine, only to face trial. However, the indictment was dismissed because he had officially obtained Russian citizenship. Due to this legal loophole, foreign fighters can reside in Bosnia without legal repercussions, a situation capitalized on by Russia, which fast-tracked passports for foreigners joining its military. In contrast, countries like Austria and the Netherlands automatically revoke the citizenship of anyone who voluntarily joins a foreign nation's armed forces.

XS
SM
MD
LG