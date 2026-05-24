How Bosnians Fighting For Russia Are Escaping Prosecution

Dario Ristic returned to his home country of Bosnia-Herzegovina after fighting for Russia in Ukraine, only to face trial. However, the indictment was dismissed because he had officially obtained Russian citizenship. Due to this legal loophole, foreign fighters can reside in Bosnia without legal repercussions, a situation capitalized on by Russia, which fast-tracked passports for foreigners joining its military. In contrast, countries like Austria and the Netherlands automatically revoke the citizenship of anyone who voluntarily joins a foreign nation's armed forces.