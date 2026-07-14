Ukraine Gets Nod From France To Produce French Defense Systems

France will allow Ukraine to produce French-made ​cruise missiles, precision guided bombs and air defense interceptor ‌missiles on top of orders for the next-generation Franco-Italian air defense system SAMP/T and 16 Rafale fighter jets.

The news comes only a week after Donald Trump revealed at a NATO Summit in Ankara that the United States will give licenses to Ukraine to produce Patriot air defense systems.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in making the announcement that Ukraine will be allowed to make its domestic production of Aster air-defense ‌interceptor ⁠missiles, AASM precision-guided air-to-ground bombs, and SCALP, which is a long-range air-launched cruise missile.

The Asters are used for the SAMP/T while the Rafale fighter jets can be equipped with both AASMs and SCALPs. There was no indication when Ukraine’s production of the systems could start and how many SAMP/Ts Kyiv had ordered or when they potentially will receive them.

The Rafales are expected to begin flying in Ukrainian skies in 2028 as Ukrainian pilots need extensive training to use them.

Ukraine is already using an older version of the SAMP/Ts in its defense against an increasing number of Russian missile attacks on the country’s cities and critical infrastructure, but they are generally considered to be less effective than Patriots.

The announcements came on July 13 during a meeting of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing," an informal group of nearly 40 countries, led by Britain and France that have pledged to support Ukraine with military equipment.

At the meeting it was also announced that French and British troops will hold joint military exercises in Poland and other countries neighboring Ukraine this fall as part of a plan for a multinational force that would be deployed to Ukraine as soon as a potential cease-fire with Russia would be announced.