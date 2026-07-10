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Crowds Brawl With Recruiters In Lviv In Latest Clash Over Mobilization

Crowds Brawl With Recruiters In Lviv In Latest Clash Over Mobilization
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Crowds Brawl With Recruiters In Lviv In Latest Clash Over Mobilization

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A brawl between Ukrainian military recruiters and local residents erupted in Lviv, western Ukraine, on July 8, as the officers were detaining men who had failed to register for duty. Authorities opened a criminal investigation and accused Russia of using propaganda to incite unrest. Clashes between civilians and military recruiters have grown increasingly common this year as Ukraine struggles to keep up its numbers on the front lines.

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