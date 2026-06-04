Ukraine, Moldova To Start EU Accession Talks After Minority Rights Breakthrough

Hungarian and Ukrainian diplomats reached a deal on Hungarian minority rights late on June 3, allowing Ukraine and Moldova to finally start de facto accession talks with the European Union later this month, after two years of Budapest vetoing this step under its previous government.

The news was announced by Cyprus, which is currently chairing the rotating six-month presidency of the Council of the EU: “Today the Cyprus Presidency initiated the preparation for the formal opening of cluster one in the accession negotiations of Ukraine and Moldova.”

The first cluster consists of a handful of EU accession chapters known as the “fundamentals” that are opened first but closed last as they deal with complicated reforms in areas such as the judiciary, public administration, and state financial control.

Both Ukraine and Moldova, which has been coupled with Kyiv through the entire EU accession process so far, were hoping that all six clusters would be opened immediately, but RFE/RL diplomatic sources in Brussels, speaking under the condition of anonymity, have said that it is likely that only the first cluster will be opened in June whereas the rest might be opened later in 2026.

Unanimity of all 27 EU member states is needed for all steps related to EU enlargement.

Hungary Blocks

Both countries became official EU candidate countries in the summer of 2022. In 2024, accession talks formally began, even though Hungary quickly blocked real negotiations, citing discrimination of the rights of ethnic Hungarians living in Ukraine. The Hungarian prime minister at the time, Viktor Orban, also delayed and blocked financial and military aid from the EU destined for Kyiv and watered down the bloc’s sanctions on Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the news of the breakthrough by tweeting to thank Cyprus "for its leadership in advancing Ukraine’s EU accession process."

"My gratitude goes to all EU Member States, the European Commission, and EU institutions for their unwavering support,” Sybiha said.

He also added that “We are opening a new chapter in Ukraine-Hungary relations -- one built on mutual respect, trust, and our shared European future.”

Peter Magyar, who became the new prime minister in Hungary after a landslide victory in April that ended Fidesz’s 16-year-rule, noted on X that “in just three weeks, we have achieved what Viktor Orban and his government failed to achieve in 10 years. We have reached a comprehensive agreement with Ukraine on expanding the linguistic, educational, cultural, and political rights of the more than 100,000 members of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia.”

Minority Rights In Ukraine

In the Ukrainian-Hungarian deal, seen by RFE/RL, Ukraine commits to introduce a number of amendments to its secondary education legislation and significantly expand minority rights in several areas such as education and political representation.

The 20-page document stipulates, among other things, that official education certificates may be issued in both Ukrainian and a minority language such as Hungarian at the request of the student’s parents. Students enrolled in classes taught in a minority language will be allowed to use that language not only during lessons but also in other forms of interaction between students and teachers. Schools that offer classes in minority languages will receive a specific status as a “national minority school”.

Kyiv has also said a “Hungarian language and literature” exam could be introduced, and that a new educational program embracing Hungarian as the language of instruction will be launched next year.

When it comes to political representation, minority symbols may be used during official state events, provided they do not visually dominate Ukrainian state symbols and do not violate Ukrainian law.

Street names, squares, parks and other place names could be displayed in both Ukrainian and Hungarian. Local regulatory acts will also be published in Hungarian, as will election materials.