For These Ukrainian Soldiers, Accepting Death Proved The Key To Living

When Serhiy Kutrakov decided to take up arms in 2014 to defend Ukraine from Russian-backed separatists, he accepted there was a good chance he would be killed in combat. Now, he's determined to live -- and secure his country's freedom amid Russia's full-scale invasion. Documentarian Yulia Hontaruk followed Kutrakov and two other soldiers on and off the battlefield for 12 years. Her new film, To Die To Live, premiered in July at the Karlovy Vary film festival.