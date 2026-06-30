Wider Europe Briefing: How The EU Is Planning To Keep Russian Combatants Out

Welcome to Wider Europe, RFE/RL's newsletter focusing on the key issues concerning the European Union, NATO, and other institutions and their relationships with the Western Balkans and Europe's Eastern neighborhoods.

I'm RFE/RL Europe Editor Rikard Jozwiak, and this week I'm drilling down on two issues: How to prevent Russian combatants from entering the EU and how Brussels is planning to prolong the rights of Ukrainian refugees.

Briefing #1: EU Looking At Ways To Keep Russian Soldiers Out

What You Need To Know: When the European Commission presented its proposals for the EU’s next sanctions package on Russia to member states earlier this month, one of the key suggestions was a Schengen-wide entry ban on anyone who has fought with the Russian army or pro-Kremlin militias in Ukraine over the past four years.

Initially, there were few details but now more information has emerged. Estonia was the first country signaling that Russians entering the EU could be a problem, pointing out to other EU capitals that some 1.5 million Russian citizens have taken part in combat operations in Ukraine since February 2022, with close to 650,000 still on active duty. Tallinn also warned that there was a link between ex-soldiers and increased violence inside Russia: An estimated 180,000 prisoners have been recruited to serve in special military units and many of these have already resumed criminal activities.

Deep Background: At the start of the year, with increased fears that many of these former combatants would also come to the EU, Estonia started to identify soldiers and ex-soldiers mainly using social media accounts and started slapping a so-called Schengen entry ban on hundreds of them. Such a ban, valid for five years, prevents any non-EU national from entering all EU countries apart from Cyprus and Ireland as well as non-EU Schengen members Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. While the issuing or denial of visas is a national competence, an EU-wide approach would be necessary to make these bans really workable. And that is why EU member states -- both during leaders’ summits in March and now in June -- asked the European Commission to come up with various assessments on how to make it easier to ban these people. Last week, the commission delivered a three-page-assessment, seen by RFE/RL, on the subject of “possible ways to address the issue of Russian combatants” with the aim to agree on this -- as well as the other sanctions -- by the time EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels on July 13.

Drilling Down:

The first proposal is an update of the 2022 European Commission guidelines on visa issuance in relation to Russia visa applicants. The issuance of visas has already been very strict since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, after Brussels suspended the visa facilitation agreement with Moscow. This has led to higher fees, longer waiting times, and more extensive documentation requirements.

Yet, this has still not prevented Russian citizens arriving in increased quantities on tourist visas often issued by southern EU member states dependent on tourism.

often issued by southern EU member states dependent on tourism. This change would provide additional guidance to EU member states on how to assess applications from former Russian combatants, notably that the burden of proof should be on the applicant and not the consulate of the EU member state assessing the application.

This would involve checks on all military-age males applying for visas, plus potentially conducting interviews as part of the application process -- something that is not standard procedure so far.

A second proposal empowers member states’ consulates and diplomatic missions in Russia and other non-Schengen countries to update the existing list of required supporting documents for Russian visa applicants. That would mean applicants, such as men of conscription age, have to submit their official military ID documents, which have a record of their military service.

A third, longer-term measure involves updating the EU visa code -- the legislation governing all types of Schengen visas. If adopted by a qualified majority of member states (55 percent of the 27 EU nations, constituting 65 percent of the entire EU population), this would allow the bloc to issue a blanket suspension, rejection, or restriction of visa applications submitted by “nationals of third countries that pose tangible risks to the Union’s security, public policy, or international relations,” according to a European Commission assessment.

This could mean no visas whatsoever for Russians, although this remains unlikely. What is more probable is that the European Commission could create targeted visa measures for specific categories, such as former and current Russian combatants.

Proposals regarding a change to the EU-wide legislative framework are already being worked on and could be presented for adoption in early 2027.





Briefing #2: Brussels To Prolong Protection Mechanism For Ukrainians -- But Will Make It Harder For Draft Dodgers

What You Need To Know: As expected, on June 26, the European Commission proposed to EU member states to prolong the EU-wide temporary protection mechanism for Ukrainian citizens who have fled the war to seek refuge in the bloc. The mechanism offers Ukrainian refugees immediate access to accommodation, health care, education, and employment. First proposed in the immediate days after the start of the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the mechanism has been prolonged yearly without any issues. In the summer of 2025, it was extended by EU capitals until March 2027 for what was then believed to be the final time. Talks, led by the United States, on a settlement to end the conflict were then in full swing and EU officials were predicting that the “hot phase” of the war would be over by 2027.

Deep Background: Instead, the latest European Commission proposal notes that “In Ukraine, Russia’s war of aggression continues unabated. Russia persists in its deliberate and systematic targeting of civilian infrastructure and populated areas.” The document mentions that, according to the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, the number of civilian casualties in May rose by 93 percent compared to the same month in 2025 and adds that “this represents a significant escalation and underscores the sustained toll of the war on civilians.” It is therefore fair to say that confidence in a quick end to the war has evaporated in Brussels -- and the new proposal to extend the protection mechanism until March 2028 is the clearest evidence of that.

The very fact that EU member states pushed for extending the mechanism when their interior ministers met in June was another sign it's likely to be voted through as early as July. EU member states would prefer an over-arching EU system that is already in place rather than dealing with this on a national level. As one European diplomat, who wished to remain anonymous, told me: “No one has an interest in abruptly ending this arrangement as it would mean all those people would immediately request asylum thereby overwhelming the regular asylum systems in member states.”

Drilling Down:

And we are talking about a lot of people -- 4.4 million, out of which 58 percent are women and 30 percent are minors. The Czech Republic, Germany, and Poland are hosting the majority of them. While the numbers are stable, there has been a slight upward trend, with tens of thousands added every year over the last two years.

This upward trend is likely to continue for two reasons. Firstly, it appears it is not only EU bureaucrats that believe that the war won’t end soon. Ukrainian refugees living in the EU seem to believe so as well. While 61 percent still hope to return some time in the future, that number is steadily decreasing year by year. Secondly, as Russia continues to indiscriminately target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, Brussels is also expecting that more and more people will seek refuge in the EU.

The European Commission proposal notes that there are over 3.7 million internally displaced people (IDPs) within Ukraine and that “the volatile situation, combined with the difficult humanitarian situation in Ukraine, could also lead to further arrivals at large scale into the Union resulting in the need to provide protection to an additional number of displaced persons.”

There is, however, one snag when it comes to this proposal: The EU will start becoming strict with Ukrainian draft dodgers. This has been a contentious issue for years: Kyiv has asked the EU to be stricter, and officials from EU countries have sometimes grumbled that there appears to be too many Ukrainian men of fighting age in the bloc.

The new proposal states that “temporary protection is not to be granted as a rule to persons who cannot provide evidence to national authorities that they are authorized by Ukrainian authorities, where applicable in Ukrainian law, to leave Ukraine in compliance with their military obligations.” This would apply to all Ukrainian men aged 23–60 attempting to enter the EU once the new rules would take effect (likely in August).

Ukrainian men already living in the EU will be exempt from the rules as the proposal states that many have already been in the EU for several years and “have integrated into their host societies by learning the language, finding employment, and enrolling in education. It is therefore appropriate that these persons retain the temporary protection status and its ensuing rights.”





Looking Ahead

Most of this week is dedicated to the run-up to the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8. Expect some European members to scramble to announce that they will increase defense spending in order not to fall foul of US President Donald Trump, who has constantly pushed Europe to step up. A full preview of the summit will appear in next week’s issue of Wider Europe, published just as the meeting gets under way in the Turkish capital.

That's all for this week! Feel free to reach out to me on any of these issues on Twitter @RikardJozwiak, or via e-mail at jozwiakr@rferl.org.

Until next time,

Rikard Jozwiak

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