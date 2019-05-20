Three Guards, Several Inmates Killed InTajik Prison Riot: Justice Ministry

Tajikistan's Justice Ministry says three prison guards and a number of inmates were killed in a riot which broke out in a maximum-security penal colony in Vahdat, a town some 25 kilometers east of the capital, Dushanbe.

The riot started on May 19 in the evening, when some 30 inmates serving sentences for membership in the Islamic State (IS) militant group took three prison guards hostage and killed them, the ministry said. The inmates were reportedly armed with knives and other sharp objects.

Rioters were also killed when authorities took "decisive measures...to stabilize the situation," the ministry said in a statement, without giving any specifics. It said that the situation is now under the authorities' control and an investigation was opened into the riot.

Internet sites of the Tajik opposition abroad report there are many victims among the inmates. They say that Zayed Saidov -- a businessman and leader of the unregistered opposition party New Tajikistan who is serving a 26-year prison sentence in the same penal colony -- was not harmed during the riots. Saidov was sentenced in December 2013 on charges of financial fraud, polygamy, and sexual relations with a minor.

The wives of some prisoners who were in a separate block of the facility for conjugal visits with their husbands reported that shooting started at about 9 p.m. and lasted for half an hour.

Residents reported they saw several ambulances, police patrol cars, and fire engines driving toward the facility.

In November, a riot broke out in a maximum security prison in the northern city of Khujand. According to official statements, 21 prisoners and two prison guards were killed. Government sources speaking on condition of anonymity told RFE/RL at the time that suspected IS supporters convicted of religious extremism and terrorism were behind the unrest.