Director Of Major Kyrgyz Highway, Subordinates Detained On Corruption Charges

BISHKEK -- The director of a major Kyrgyz highway connecting the capital, Bishkek, with the Central Asian nation's second-largest city, Osh, has been arrested along with 11 of his subordinates on corruption charges.



Kyrgyzstan's State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (EKKMK) said on June 11 that managers of two tunnel toll posts were among the detained individuals.



The EKKMK did not identify the detained officials.



"Preliminary estimations say that the illegal activities by the suspects inflicted damage worth more than 20 million soms ($270,000)," the EKKMK's statement said, adding that investigations are under way “to establish the possible involvement of senior officials at the Ministry of Transport and Roads and other state entities" in the suspected corruption schemes.