What Happened Inside Besieged Belarus Church

On the overcast evening of August 26, freelance photographer Dasha Sapranetskaya was shooting a gathering of protesters on Minsk’s Independence Square when, as she told RFE/RL, “it started to rain, then it got darker, then OMON [riot police] appeared.”

A few meters from the protest, Sapranetskaya noticed several people -- protesters as well as some passersby -- sheltering in an alcove of the Church of Saints Symon and Alena, a towering redbrick structure in the city center.

As Sapranetskaya hurried to shelter, she says she felt a press of bodies from behind. A cluster of helmeted OMON officers were effectively herding people inside the church. Sapranetskaya says “many of us were close to the entrance of the church and ran inside almost instinctively for safety.” “Some people started to run through the inside of the church to try to escape through side doors. I don’t know whether they were arrested or not. Then as soon as I was inside the church the OMON guys pushed the doors closed behind us.”

Black-clad police then moved around to block the side exits. Dozens of people -- protesters, as well as priests and worshippers who had gathered for an evening mass -- were trapped.

With widespread torture taking place in Belarusian police stations since protests first broke out after a disputed presidential election on August 9, Sapranetskaya says the atmosphere in the echoing church nave was tense and frightened. “Some people were making plans to spend the night in the church rather than face whatever was waiting for them on the street.”

One woman, holding the hand of her young child, cracked open the church’s entrance door to ask if she could leave. A policeman responded ominously: “Are you sure you want to be outside?” The situation grew more tense when Internet connections were cut.

After a priest attempted to speak to the riot police but was ignored, Sapranetskaya says “everyone -- protesters and worshippers -- gathered together and began to pray.” The group went down on their knees beneath an icon that many Christians turn to in times of desperation.