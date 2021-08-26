Dozens Injured In Explosions At Kazakh Ammunition Depot

Kazakh authorities say at least 60 people have been injured in a series of blasts at an ammunition warehouse in the southern province of Zhambyl.



Fire services were working overnight on extinguishing the fire that followed the August 26 explosions, officials said.



The residents of four villages located less than a kilometer from the site were being evacuated, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.



Hundreds of military personnel, police officers, and medics were mobilized to help the rescue efforts.



President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said on Twitter that at least 30 of those injured were military servicemen and emergency workers.



He said “the number of the victims is on the rise,” but added that “overall the situation is under control.”



A probe was launched to establish what has caused the explosions.



In 2019, an explosion at an ammunition warehouse near the town of Arys in the adjacent Turkestan region killed four people and injured dozens of others.



Some 85 percent of the town's buildings, mainly private houses, were damaged by heavy smoke, shock waves, and flying debris from that blast, officials said.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP