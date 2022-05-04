Lviv Hit Hard By Missiles While Russia's Eastern Ukraine Offensive Drags On

Russia's military says it used sea- and air-launched missiles, artillery, and aircraft to hit targets across Ukraine. Critical infrastructure like railways and also civilian areas came under Russian fire. The mayor of the eastern city of Lviv said Russian missiles hit several power stations, causing blackouts. The water supply for the city, a haven for large numbers of displaced Ukrainians, was disrupted and at least two people were wounded. Some civilians were able to get out of the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol as Russia pressed its military offensive in eastern Ukraine. Here are some of the images of the war taken on May 2-3.