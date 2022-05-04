Accessibility links

Lviv Hit Hard By Missiles While Russia's Eastern Ukraine Offensive Drags On

Russia's military says it used sea- and air-launched missiles, artillery, and aircraft to hit targets across Ukraine. Critical infrastructure like railways and also civilian areas came under Russian fire. The mayor of the eastern city of Lviv said Russian missiles hit several power stations, causing blackouts. The water supply for the city, a haven for large numbers of displaced Ukrainians, was disrupted and at least two people were wounded. Some civilians were able to get out of the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol as Russia pressed its military offensive in eastern Ukraine. Here are some of the images of the war taken on May 2-3.

1 Smoke rises above the western city of Lviv after Russian missiles struck the city late on May 3.
2 Firefighters battle a blaze at a power substation in Lviv hit by Russian missiles on May 3. Ukrainian officials said the Russian military also struck six railway stations in the central and western regions, inflicting heavy damage.
3 Ukrainian soldiers rest near the city of Izyum, southeast of Kharkiv, on May 2. Russian and Ukrainian forces have been battling in the area for weeks as Russia's military intensifies efforts to control eastern Ukraine.
 
4 A child wears a Ukrainian flag during a "Save the military of Mariupol" rally in Kyiv on May 3. The rally was organized in support of the trapped Azov Battalion, which has sheltered with civilians in the bunkers underneath the Azovstal steelworks plant. Russian troops resumed their assault on the plant after a pause that allowed for the evacuation of some civilians. 

 
5 Smoke rises from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol on May 3. The International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed that several dozen civilians left the plant in a safe-passage operation.
6 A woman hugs her family after arriving safely at a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhya on May 3. An International Organization for Migration survey released on April 5, estimates that 7.1 million people have been internally displaced in Ukraine because of Russia's invasion.
7 People who escaped from Mariupol have a meal at a center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhya on May 3.  
8 A child's skateboard sits next to blood stains on the pavement in Maksim Gorky Central Park after shelling in central Kharkiv on May 3. Ukraine's second-largest city has endured fierce Russian attacks, particularly on civilian areas, since the beginning of the war.
9 A destroyed Russian tank's turret is shown stuck in the ground in the village of Zalissya, northeast of Kyiv, on May 3. Because of the way Russian tanks store their ammunition, many explode when hit by anti-tank missiles, sending turrets flying high into the air.
10 A man transports his belongings in a heavily damaged car in Mariupol on May 3.
11 Anna Shevchenko walks through the ruins of her home in Irpin on May 3. Built by Shevchenko's grandparents, the house was nearly destroyed by bombing in late March. In her flowerbed, roses, lilies, peonies, and daffodils survived. "It is new life. So I tried to save my flowers," she said. 
12 The destroyed Hotel Ukraine in the northern city of Chernihiv on May 3. According to the UN refugee agency, nearly 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion on February 24.
 
RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

