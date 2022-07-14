Russian State Duma To Discuss Issues, Consider New Deputy Prime Minister At Extraordinary Session

The Russian court hearing the drugs possession case against American basketball star Brittney Griner heard supportive testimony on July 14 from the head of the Russian club she plays for and a teammate.

Griner did not testify during the hearing at a court outside Moscow, but the others who did backed her as character witnesses and told the court what she has meant for women's basketball in Russia.

Griner, who was present in the courtroom under guard and in handcuffs, has been detained in Russia since February. The 31-year-old faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the drugs possession charges.

Her lawyer said the boss of the Yekaterinburg club she plays for, Maxim Ryabkov, testified to her good character during the hearing, which was closed to reporters.

Ryabkov told the court of Griner's "outstanding abilities as a player and personal contribution to strengthening team spirit,” lawyer Maria Blagovolina said, quoting Ryabkov.

Team captain Yevgenia Belyakova also testified in Griner's defense at the court in Khimki.

Belyakova told reporters outside the court that she testified that Brittney has always been a very good teammate and she was there to support her.

“We miss her very much. We miss her energy,” Belyakova added. "I was very happy to see her, and I hope this trial will be over soon and with a positive outcome.”

Also in court were Elizabeth Rood, charge d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, and other consular officials, and they were able to speak to Griner, who told them she appreciated their presence, the U.S. State Department said.

The trial's next session is set for July 15.

Griner was arrested earlier this year after Russian authorities said they found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage when she passed through Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. She was returning to play for the Yekaterinburg team in the off-season of the U.S. Women's National Basketball Association.

She pleaded guilty last week, saying the cartridges accidentally ended up in her bag and she did not intend to break the law.

The U.S. government is under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom.

U.S. and Russian media reported earlier this week that veteran U.S. hostage negotiator Bill Richardson could to travel to Russia to seek the release of Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

The office of the former governor and ambassador on July 11 said the families of Griner and Whelan had asked Richardson to become involved in the matter.

Whelan was detained in December 2018, accused of espionage. He denied the charges but was sentenced to 16 years in prison in June 2020.

Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico and UN ambassador, has been involved in similar cases since the 1990s, when he negotiated the release of U.S. citizens imprisoned in countries such as North Korea and Burma.

