Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Features & Blogs

Estonia's Endangered Soviet Monuments

Photo: Shutterstock

Tallinn has declared the imminent removal of Soviet monuments from public spaces across Estonia. Here's a look at some of the Baltic country's communist-era memorials and statues while they're still standing.

"Monument to Atomic Power" in the northeastern town of Sillamae
"Monument to Atomic Power" in the northeastern town of Sillamae

This statue is one of more than 200 Soviet-era monuments in Estonia apparently due for removal. In early August, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announced at a press conference that "Soviet monuments must be removed from public spaces, and we will do this as quickly as possible."

A monument titled “Glory to Work” in the center of Kohtla Jarve, northeastern Estonia
A monument titled “Glory to Work” in the center of Kohtla Jarve, northeastern Estonia

Kallas cited the Russian invasion of Ukraine as opening "wounds in our society that these communist monuments remind us of."

A monument to soldiers who fell during World War II in Narva, a northeastern town on the border with Russia
A monument to soldiers who fell during World War II in Narva, a northeastern town on the border with Russia

Estonia was a Soviet republic from 1944 until regaining independence in 1991. Today nearly a quarter of the country's 1.3 million people are ethnic Russians.

A monument to Soviet troops in the northwestern town of Lihula that was defaced in 2007
A monument to Soviet troops in the northwestern town of Lihula that was defaced in 2007

Russia's government has slammed the decision to remove the monuments, some of which mark the physical remains of Soviet soldiers who died fighting Nazi forces.

A monument to Lenin that was moved from the center of Narva to this nondescript space at the town's Hermann Castle in the 1990s
A monument to Lenin that was moved from the center of Narva to this nondescript space at the town's Hermann Castle in the 1990s

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on August 5 that "the elimination of monuments to those who saved Europe from fascism is outrageous, of course. It does no credit to any nation, including Estonia."

A monument commemorating a World War II battle on the island of Saaremaa
A monument commemorating a World War II battle on the island of Saaremaa

The full scope of Estonia's plans remains unclear, though memorials located at cemeteries will apparently be off-limits. Kallas said commemorating the dead "will not be prohibited, but it should be done in the right place, which is at a cemetery where it can be done with dignity."

"The Bronze Soldier of Tallinn," a Soviet World War II memorial originally named the "Monument to the Liberators of Tallinn"
"The Bronze Soldier of Tallinn," a Soviet World War II memorial originally named the "Monument to the Liberators of Tallinn"

In April 2007, this bronze soldier was moved from central Tallinn to its current location at a cemetery in the Estonian capital. The relocation, which included digging up Soviet soldiers’ remains, sparked riots in the capital during which a Russian man was stabbed to death.

A monument to the Soviet Army in Narva marks the point where Soviet forces crossed the Narva River and repelled Nazi forces.
A monument to the Soviet Army in Narva marks the point where Soviet forces crossed the Narva River and repelled Nazi forces.

Local authorities in Narva have set a deadline of August 20 for the removal of this replica T-34 tank from its pedestal. After a crowd gathered around the monument in early August to protest its planned disappearance, officials claimed they would not remove the tank "in the dead of night."

A memorial in Tallinn to union members who "died at the hands of the Estonian bourgeoisie" in September 1919
A memorial in Tallinn to union members who "died at the hands of the Estonian bourgeoisie" in September 1919

On August 12, Estonia deported two Russian journalists allegedly reporting on the planned removal of Soviet monuments. Estonian border police claimed the pair "came to Estonia to do propaganda work in violation of the visa regime."

Estonia stopped issuing new tourist visas to Russians shortly after the invasion of Ukraine in February, except for the relatives of Estonian citizens, and announced on August 11 that it plans to bar Russian citizens with Schengen visas issued by the Baltic state from entering the country.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG