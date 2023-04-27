Zelenskiy Welcomes Council Of Europe Resolution On Forced Transfer Of Ukrainian Children

The United States on April 27 added new sanctions against the intelligence unit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) for allegedly taking part in the detention of Americans in Iran and Russia.

In announcing the sanctions, the United States accused the FSB and the IRGC of being responsible or complicit in the wrongful detention of Americans such as Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

"Today's action targets senior officials and security services in Iran and Russia that are responsible for the hostage-taking or wrongful detention of U.S. nationals abroad," Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement. “We are committed to bringing home wrongfully detained U.S. nationals and acting against foreign threats to the safety of U.S. nationals abroad.”

The fresh sanctions imposed on the IRGC's intelligence unit name four leaders of the organization, including at least one who is already subject to previous U.S. sanctions.

The FSB also has been previously designated for sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department. OFAC said its action on April 27 against the FSB implemented the State Department's designation of the Russian organization.

The move aims to show that there will be consequences for those who tried to use U.S. citizens for political leverage or seek concessions from Washington, Biden administration officials stressed.

"Our action is a warning to those around the world who would wrongfully detain U.S. nationals of the potential consequences of their actions," a senior administration official said, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity during a conference call.

"Today's sanctions are one of a series of efforts -- some public like this, some private -- to secure the release of U.S. nationals wrongfully held overseas, to promote accountability for the culprits, and by doing so, to prevent and deter the next set of cases from arising in the first place," the official said.

Russia and Iran hold a number of American citizens in their prisons. Gershkovich was arrested by the FSB last month and charged with espionage. He, his newspaper, and U.S. government officials have strongly denied any wrongdoing.

The plight of Americans detained by foreign governments moved into the spotlight last year with the detention of women’s basketball star Brittney Griner, who was held in Russia on drug charges until a prisoner swap in December that freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout from a U.S. prison.

The Treasury Department’s statement named Ruhollah Bazghandi, Mohammad Kazemi, Mohamad Mehdi Sayyari, and Mohammad Hasan Mohagheghi, saying they have leadership positions in the IRGC’s intelligence unit and have been involved with the detention of foreign prisoners held in Iran.

The sanctions freeze any property in U.S. jurisdiction owned by the individuals and entities named. They also bar U.S. persons from any dealings with the people and entities.

Although the U.S. government does not provide figures, there are 53 publicly disclosed hostage and wrongful detentions cases, according to the James Foley Foundation, named after an American journalist abducted and killed in Syria.

With reporting by Reuters