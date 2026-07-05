Ahead Of High-Stakes NATO Summit, Ex-US Envoy To OSCE James Gilmore Says Alliance Is Renewing Itself

WASHINGTON – As NATO leaders prepare for a pivotal July 7-8 summit in Ankara amid Russia's war against Ukraine and renewed tensions in the Middle East, former US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) James Gilmore says the alliance is undergoing a difficult but ultimately strengthening transformation rather than entering a period of decline.

In an interview with RFE/RL, Gilmore, who served during President Donald Trump's first administration, argues Trump's pressure on European allies has accelerated long-overdue changes, insists Ukraine "cannot be allowed to fail," and says NATO remains indispensable to both European security and US national interests.

RFE/RL: We're heading into what many describe as one of the most consequential NATO summits in years. President Trump has repeatedly called for a more balanced transatlantic partnership. From the US perspective, what would demonstrate that this relationship is becoming more equal -- not only financially, but strategically?

James Gilmore: First of all, I'm very optimistic about the future of NATO and about the future of the world. It is true that there's a reset going on. Let's look at NATO's situation realistically. The alliance has grown through the accession of Finland and Sweden. When I served as ambassador -- and even earlier, when I was a soldier stationed in Germany -- nobody ever thought Sweden and Finland would join NATO.

There is an adjustment underway, but...I'm convinced the alliance is going to survive just fine."

The president's demands that NATO countries do more for themselves with respect to defense and defense spending are being followed. It's going to take a long time, which tells you why the president insisted on it in the first place, but they are going to spend more.

Finally, Russia is once again providing a real moment of cohesion for the NATO countries because it is a threat, and it's part of what I view as a global war that's taking place right now.

I believe the NATO countries in Europe are a little unsettled by the manner in which President Trump does things, but the end result of all this, in my view, is very positive.

RFE/RL: You argue that President Trump's pressure is already producing results. As leaders gather in Ankara, do you believe Europe has fundamentally accepted the need to shoulder more of its own security burden, or is Washington still asking for more than Europe is prepared to deliver?

Gilmore: First of all, Washington is not demanding any particular number. I don't believe that's what they're suggesting. What they're are saying is that the NATO nations should be prepared to defend themselves. I don't think there's been any suggestion at this point that the US is withdrawing from NATO or giving up its leadership of the alliance.

There is an adjustment underway, but again, I'm convinced the alliance is going to survive just fine.

A lot of that, frankly, we can thank [Russian President] Vladimir Putin for, because of his fascist aggression against Europe and his threats against the Baltic states, Poland, and others. He's providing serious impetus toward greater unity and cohesion within NATO.

RFE/RL: You describe Russia's aggression as the force driving NATO unity. Turning to Ukraine itself, what should success realistically look like today -- and what role should the United States continue to play?

Gilmore: A lot of this is really up to Ukraine -- how much punishment they can endure from the war criminals in Moscow. But with that said, Putin cannot be allowed to succeed in Ukraine.

The Ukrainians have developed some of the most modern methods of warfare with their drones. They're striking Russia inside Russia, something Putin never expected. They're cutting off Crimea. There was a time when many assumed Crimea's loss to Russia was a foregone conclusion. Today, that's no longer the case. I think things are moving in the right direction.

It's unfortunate that we're facing this conflict because I believe Europe is important to the safety of the United States. But the US is making it clear that it cannot be taken advantage of, and I think that's the positive change now underway as NATO countries assume greater responsibility for their own defense.

RFE/RL: That also raises the question of who carries the long-term burden. Some argue Europe should now take primary responsibility for Ukraine's security while the United States shifts more attention to other global priorities. Is that the right balance, or does it risk weakening deterrence against Russia?

Gilmore: You're really asking two questions. The European NATO members have already taken the lead in supporting Ukraine. They're buying American weapons, supplying their own weapons, and delivering those capabilities to Ukraine.

The weapons are important, but frankly, even more important is the message from the European countries that they are not going to permit Russian conquest because they know who's next. It would be one or more NATO countries in Europe.

As for the US, it's true that America has global responsibilities and global dangers.

But the European war is important because it sends a powerful message into the Pacific that conquest, aggression, and war crimes will not be tolerated by the civilized world. That's an important message.

I would also say that I believe the conflict in the Middle East has become something of a diversion from what I see as the central front in this global conflict. The key theaters are Europe and the Pacific.

RFE/RL: You describe the Middle East as a distraction from what you see as the central theater of this global conflict. Yet tensions there continue to compete for NATO's attention. How can the alliance avoid allowing one crisis to undermine its focus on another?

Gilmore: The crisis in the Middle East is very real because of the danger of Iran controlling the Strait of Hormuz and the unresolved issue of Iran's nuclear ambitions. Those are serious challenges.

But in my view, they are also a distraction from the European conflict, which remains the most active and the most important conflict today.

The US and NATO need a strategy that protects Europe's security while simultaneously addressing the unresolved issues in the Middle East.

RFE/RL: Following on that point, NATO leaders are also expected to address Iran's nuclear ambitions while reaffirming their commitment to collective defense. Do those parallel messages strengthen allied unity, or do they risk stretching the alliance's strategic focus?

Gilmore: No, I don't think they stretch NATO's focus at all. The summit should reaffirm the European NATO countries' commitment to defending themselves and each other.

I believe America can continue to provide not only military and financial leadership but moral leadership as well."

When I was a soldier stationed in Germany in the 1970s, all of Eastern Europe was under Soviet control. Look where we are today: Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia... These countries are now free and part of the Western community. That's where Ukraine is going to end up.

Ukraine is not going to fall back under Russian conquest. I've been there. I've spoken to the Ukrainian people. They know what would happen if Russia succeeded. They know the mass slaughter that would occur if Russia tried to absorb Ukraine. I don't believe that will happen. In fact, I believe Ukraine is going to win this war.

RFE/RL: You've argued throughout this conversation that NATO strengthens America's own security, not just Europe's. At a time when some Americans question the alliance's value, what is the strongest case for continued US leadership?

Gilmore: As the United States celebrates 250 years of independence this Fourth of July, I believe America can continue to provide not only military and financial leadership but moral leadership as well.

Despite what anyone may think, this country still stands for freedom and liberty. It remains a beacon. That's why I believe America should continue leading NATO -- and, frankly, continue leading globally. We have loyal allies across the world.

President Trump sometimes says and does things that I personally would not do and that can frustrate our allies. But throughout my experience, America's allies continue to respect the United States and the values we represent.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity