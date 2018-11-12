Accessibility links

Kazakhstan

Activists, Relatives Honor Kazakh Opposition Politician Shot Dead In 2005

Zamanbek Nurkadilov at Almaty airport in February 2005

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Dozens of people have gathered at a cemetery in Kazakhstan's commercial capital, Almaty, to honor the memory of Zamanbek Nurqadilov, an opposition politician who was shot dead 13 years ago.

Civic activists and relatives attended the November 12 commemoration ceremony at Nurqadilov's grave in Kensai cemetery to mark the day in 2005 that the body of the influential politician was found in his home in Almaty with two bullets in his chest and one bullet in his head.

The death of Nurqadilov -- a former government minister and Almaty mayor who joined the opposition in 2004 and accused President Nursultan Nazarbaev of corruption -- was officially declared a suicide.

However, Kazakh opposition leaders, activists, and relatives have insisted that Nurqadilov was killed.

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Azattyq has been an important source of information for people in Kazakhstan for decades. In 2009, Azattyq won the prestigious 2009 Online Journalism Award for "standing in defense of citizen’s rights to seek and receive information."

